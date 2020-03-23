Big Black Delta Share 'Summoner' Video

Big Black Delta have shared the video for their latest single, "Summoner." The video premiered exclusively with Under The Radar. The stunning visual slowly builds as a haunting trio move in fluid motion. "Summoner" quickly shifts and erupts into a fast-paced electronic sound that is matched with an enamoring choreography.

Watch the video below!



On the track and video Jonathan Bates of Big Black Delta describes its inspiration. "It's a bit foggy, but I remember drunkenly watching Flight Of The Navigator one morning and I wanted to make a song that made me feel what I felt at that moment. I'd been up since 1am drinking. The sun was coming up. It was super orange because booze does that to my eye sight. The movie provided the nostalgia and the feeling of flying (when the protagonist figures out how to fly the spaceship.) That's why that woozy synth comes in and out in the chorus. At the same time, it was medieval and witchy sounding. Like something you would play to summon a demon. Or daemon depending on how thick your neck beard is.



Nina Mcneely (CLIMAX) is my favorite choreographer and dancer. Warren Kommers is light years in the future when it comes to the art of the moving picture and what goes into it. I was lucky enough to get into a room with these two after I finished the latest Big Black Delta record. Whenever the three of us convene on a project, it always ends up in another dimension. As we were working on what originally was going to be a dance video where Nina just rips, Warren began developing a narrative and computer technique to make this one of the most frightening things I've ever seen, let alone be a part of. After a lot of trial and error, and Warren essentially hot-rodding current laptop technology, we ended up with something we're all incredibly stoked on."



"It took me two seconds to say yes when long time collaborators Big Black Delta and Warren Kommers asked me to be a part of the Summoner film. The track and the concept took us on a choreographic exploration into possession, visceral ritual and the terrifying powers of monstrous femininity." - Nina McNeely

Photo Credit: Josh Giroux





Related Articles View More Music Stories