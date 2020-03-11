Biffy Clyro Announce UK Arena Tour

Having recently announced details of their eagerly anticipated new album 'A Celebration of Endings', Biffy Clyro now reveal details of their first full-scale UK arena tour since 2016. The "champions of stadium rock" (The Guardian) start the tour with two huge shows in Scotland, and the schedule also includes gargantuan 20,000 capacity venues in London and Manchester.



The news follows the release of two very different songs from the new album. The apocalyptic synths and bombastic beats of lead track 'Instant History' demonstrated the band's continuing evolution, while the instant grat track 'End Of' presented a mix of their visceral roots and their ongoing flair for unpredictability.



The reaction demonstrates that Biffy Clyro remain at the top of the powers. 'Instant History' was premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World and was added straight to Radio 1's B-list. It also went straight to the A-list at Absolute, Radio X and Virgin. And then 'End Of' was premiered by Zane Lowe at Beats 1.



Fans who pre-order the album from https://biffyclyro.co/acelebrationofendings by 4pm on Monday, March 16th will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday, March 18th and remains open until tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, March 20th at https://www.livenation.co.uk.



The dates are:



SEPTEMBER

25th - Aberdeen, P&J Arena

26th - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

27th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

30th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena



OCTOBER

1st - London, The O2

3rd - Manchester, Arena

4th - Leeds, First Direct Arena

6th - Belfast, SSE Arena

9th - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

11th - Bournemouth, BIC



In addition, Biffy Clyro will also play Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in May.



Biffy Clyro's approach to making 'A Celebration of Endings' was simple. Keep things fresh and maintain the wide-eyed wonder of what they do. Surprise themselves and each other. Push things to their furthest extremes. Their first building block in embracing the new was to turn to an old friend. In came Rich Costey, producer of 'Ellipsis'.



"This is a very forward-looking album from a personal perspective and a societal perspective," explains frontman Simon Neil. Sonically, Biffy Clyro playfully push the outer reaches of their sound to the extreme - often in the case of the same song.



'A Celebration of Endings' is the band's eighth record and follows their previous two studio albums - 'Ellipsis' (2016) and 'Opposites' (2013) - both of which went straight to #1 on the Official Albums Chart.





