Bif Naked Releases New Single 'Lift Me Up' With Longtime Collaborator Ezra Cipes

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Bif Naked has released a new single, 'Lift Me Up,' written with longtime collaborator Ezra Cipes and produced by Cipes alongside Peter Karroll. The track reunites the two artists after a creative partnership spanning nearly two decades and arrives while the Canadian rock artist is touring in support of her 2025 studio album CHAMPION and a documentary about her life and career. Cipes, whose early work was released through Bif Naked's label Her Royal Majesty's Records, contributed both the writing and production on the new song. In a statement, Bif described the track as rooted in a desire for connection that extends beyond romance into something broader, saying the significance of lifting up rather than dragging down is driven by a deep desire to move toward love energy and peace.

'I love this song so much and I love the words,' Bif says of 'Lift Me Up.' 'I love the vision and the feeling that I get when I hear it. It makes me dreamy. It makes me hopeful, even weepy.' She describes the song as an extension of a lifelong yearning for connection, one that reaches beyond romance into something communal. 'The significance of lifting up, instead of dragging down, is really driven by a deep desire to keep moving towards love energy and peace, which I try and live by and embody as a person, not just as an artist.'

For Cipes, the song closes a long circle. Bif and her team gave him and his brother Gabe their first shot on Her Royal Majesty's Records, and he credits her with shaping his own path in music. 'Bif walks her own singular path of courage and light,' Cipes says. 'That's a huge inspiration to a lot of people. It's amazing to have reconnected and have done this project together.' The two began writing 'Lift Me Up' years ago, long before either could have known when it would find its moment. 'Some songs have their own right time,' he adds. 'Big blessing.'

That sense of timing fits neatly into a milestone year for Bif. Her multi award winning documentary, 'Bif Naked a Documentary,' wrapped a run of sold-out screenings across Canada after premiering at the Calgary International Film Festival, where it won the Audience Choice Award, before its streaming debut on Super Channel. Meanwhile, 'Superbeautifulmonster,' the 2006 album Bif has called her personal favourite, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a new vinyl reissue.

Bif brings 'Lift Me Up' and the rest of her catalogue to the road throughout the summer and fall.

Bif Naked Tour Dates:

July 24, 2026 – Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON

August 5, 2026 – Penticton Peach Festival – Penticton, BC

August 15, 2026 – Starlight Stadium – Victoria, BC

September 10, 2026 – Live Loud, Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

October 9, 2026 – Oktoberfest – Kitchener, ON

Bif Naked has released seven studio albums over the course of her career and has charted multiple hits in Canada, including the number one Billboard Canada single 'Spaceman.' She has previously toured alongside acts including Billy Idol, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, and Green Day.

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