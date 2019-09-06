Ben Gold Releases Single 'The City Sleeps Tonight'

With album 'Sound Advice: Chapter Two' just weeks away from its official release, UK trance legend Ben Gold today primes fans around the world with an instant classic, new single 'The City Sleeps Tonight', out on Armada Music.

Road tested in front of tens of thousands at shows like Mysteryland, Electronic Family Festival, Untold Festival and Alfa Future People Festival and making its radio and video debut on Armin van Buuren's ASOT show, 'The City Sleeps Tonight' has already proven itself a massive favourite.

From the moment the needle drops, the track is positively laced with driving energy thanks to Gold's deft use of rushing synth arpeggios that anchor his soaring vocal line. Encapsulating Gold's harder trance sound, the track still manages to find room to breathe midway, the airy passage a nod to the more classic euphoria style, before Gold's production roars back to life thanks to a perfectly executed, undeniably huge, hands-in-the-air build and drop.

Not content with dropping off one of the biggest trance tunes of the year, Goldthrusts the hype even further with an incredible official video that should give viewers the kind of rush associated with an out-and-out visual anthem. And if all that wasn't enough, then to make today a triple Gold Hitter, the UK star also unveils an exclusive teaser of the full 'Sound Advice: Chapter 2' album along with a pre-save link.

Gold's prowess in the studio has been undisputed for over a decade and his legions of international fans have been clamouring for his new long player for months now. With just days to go, 'The City Sleeps Tonight' will surely only push their anticipation further towards fever pitch.

BEN GOLD // LIVE:

Sep 06 - The Empire of Trance, Bangkok THAILAND

Sep 07 - (FUTURECODE) SHVR Ground Festival, Jakarta INDONESIA

Sep 12 - Omni, Taipei TAIWAN

Sep 13 - (FUTURECODE) ALTA, Taichug TAIWAN

Sep 14 - (FUTURECODE) tbc CHINA

Sep 20 - Electric Fairy Tale, Fresno CA

Sep 21 - ASOT 950, Mexico City MEXICO

Nov 30 - (FUTURECODE) Festival X, Sydney AUSTRALIA

Dec 01 - (FUTURECODE) Festival X, Melbourne AUSTRALIA





