Ben Folds to Testify Before Congress on Trump Arts Funding Cuts

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Singer-songwriter Ben Folds is scheduled to testify before Congress at a public forum addressing the Trump administration's cuts to arts funding, with the hearing set to take place today.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ranking Member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and U.S. Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, will convene a bicameral public forum to receive testimony on Trump's wasteful spending on his vanity projects throughout the nation's capital, including the White House ballroom, Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Triumphal Arch, and renaming of the Kennedy Center. The forum, 'Monumental Waste: How Donald Trump Is Spending Millions Destroying American Landmarks,' will shine a light on the blatant corruption surrounding the various projects the President has advanced and call attention to Trump's efforts to use taxpayer dollars to leave an indelible imprint on our nation's capital.

WHO:

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Ranking Member of PSI

U.S. Representative Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of House Oversight Committee

Members of the Senate and House of Representatives, including members of PSI and the House Oversight Committee

U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH), ex-officio trustee of the Kennedy Center

Amb. Norm Eisen (ret.), co-founder and board member of Democracy Defenders Action

Ben Folds, musician and former residency holder at the Kennedy Center

Jimi Shaughnessy, Veterans Program Manager at the National Parks Conservation Association

Jon Gollinger, Democracy Advocate at Public Citizen

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 21 at 4 PM ET

WHERE:

216 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C.

LIVESTREAM:

A livestream will be available here.

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