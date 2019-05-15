Bassel & The Supernaturals Announce Tour with Sinkane, Will Drop New Single In June

Chicago's Bassel & The Supernaturals are proud to announce their new single "Stepping Back In Time" to be released on June 7, 2019. The single is a strong positive statement in today's unsettling political climate. Bassel states, "Stepping Back in Time is about breaking down walls and building empathy. Our duty as artists is to confront the xenophobia consuming our society during the Trump era, and the unwinding of social progress we've made since 9/11. We must work together to unravel the platform that has been given to fear, and the false narratives victimizing communities of color." Bassel & The Supernaturals are hot on the heels of an expansive 2019 tour which covered over 15,000 miles and over 42 shows in the first quarter of the year. The band is ready to get back on the road to support their good friend Sinkane starting in June. Full tour dates below.



Sinkane enthusiastically states about the tour, "I'm excited to go on the road with one of my best friends but also a fellow advocate of the advancement of diversity in our current musical landscape. Bassel does a fantastic job expressing his Syrian roots through his music and workshops. It's awesome that we can travel together and show people that we are the American dream."



Bassel & The Supernaturals combines funk and soul with captivating lyrics about love, loss, and a war in Syria that has affected Bassel Almadani's family along with 10,000,000 others. The soulful Syrian-American vocalist and his ensemble broke out with their 2017 release Elements, which earned them critical praise from Noisey, Huffington Post, Associated Press, Reuters, Al Jazeera, Now This, PRI The World, Paste, and more. Bassel also donated over 20% of their merchandise proceeds to humanitarian relief through the Karam Foundation during their campaign. It also landed the band at SXSW's 2017 "ContraBand: #MusicUnites" showcase featuring musicians from countries affected by the U.S. travel ban. A fantastic showcase that sent the message that music transcends borders to unite rather than divide.



Bassel continues to give back to the community with two upcoming residences. The first is this fall, where he is curating a weeklong residency through the Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN) as part of their Sacred Cypher Creatives program. He will be working with aspiring artists in underserved communities to build basic business and logistical skills to establish sustainable careers within the arts. IMAN is a non-profit community organization that fosters health, wellness and healing in the inner-city by organizing for social change, cultivating the arts, and operating a holistic health center.



In addition, this September Bassel will be hosting a weeklong mentorship in Istanbul, Turkey through the Karam Foundation, working with Syrian refugees to build composition, production, and logistics skills within the arts. Karam Foundation is non-profit organization committed to building a better for Syria by empowering Syrians to help themselves through education and humanitarian aid.



UPCOMING SHOWS

* with Sinkane



6/12: Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall *

6/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's *

6/14: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

6/15: Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 *

6/16: Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *

6/18: Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

6/19: Detroit, MI @ El Club *

6/20: Columbus, OH @ The Basement *

6/21: Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop *

6/22: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

7/11: Macinac Island, MI @ Marquette Park (Summer Concert Series)

7/12: Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

7/14: Cornish, NH @ St. Gaudens (Summer Concert Series)

7/15: Claremont, NH @ West Claremont Center for Music & Arts

7/16: New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

7/18: Lebanon, NH @ Colburn Park (Summer Concert Series)

7/19: Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360





