Baroness Release Deluxe Version of STONE; Add Acoustic Record Store Performances

Baroness’ recently released new album, STONE (Abraxan Hymns) gets the deluxe treatment with the addition of six live tracks from the band’s 2022 “Your Baroness” tour.

The band has also announced an additional eight acoustic record store performances, with the first of those outings happening this afternoon at Daddy Kool Records in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background,” John Baizley said as Baroness announced the first round of acoustic record store outings. “We discovered so much music in them as teenagers; they undoubtedly had a profound effect on all of our development as young artists (they still do). We are thrilled to be able to travel around the East Coast this September to play stripped down sets in some of our favorite shops.”

Fans and critics alike have embraced the DIY-nature of STONE, with Baroness self-producing the album and the slate of videos that have accompanied its release. Revolver, in their current Baroness cover story, said “their sixth full-length is a cathartic testament to both fearless self-reflection and the important of strengthening bonds.”

Kerrang!, from their recently released cover feature, declared “STONE marks the beginning of a bold new era,” and Brooklyn Vegan said the new music finds “Baroness at their most alive and direct.”

Baroness Record Store Tour:

October 17 St. Petersburg, FL Daddy Kool Records

October 21 Houston, TX Cactus Music

October 25 Mesa, AZ Zia Records

October 31 Portland, OR Music Millennium

November 9 Salt Lake City, UT Graywhale

November 14 Minneapolis, MN Down in the Valley

November 15 Chicago, IL Reckless Records

November 19 Toronto, ON Sonic Bloom

“Sweet Oblivion” Tour:

October 17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 18 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 20 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 22 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife

October 25 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife

October 27 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

-With special guests KEN Mode and Hoaxed

November 3 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

-With special guest KEN Mode and Hoaxed

November 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature

November 6 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature

November 7 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

-With special guest KEN Mode and Vile Creature

November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond

November 11 - Denver, CO – Summit

-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond

November 12 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge

-With special guest Wayfarer and Destiny Bond

November 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

-With special guest Chat Pile and Spotlights

November 15 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

-With special guest Chat Pile and Spotlights

November 17 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights

November 18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

-With special guests Vile Creature, Spotlights and Cloud Rat

November 19 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights

November 20 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

-With special guests Vile Creature and Spotlights

November 22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights

November 24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

-With special guests Soul Glo, Spotlights and Cloud Rat

November 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights

November 26 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

-With special guests Soul Glo and Spotlights

November 28 - Boston, MA – Royale

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant

November 29 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant

December 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

-With special guests Sheer Mag, Uniform and Zorn

Tickets are on-sale now via yourbaroness.com.