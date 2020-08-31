Barenaked Ladies Announce Red Rocks PPV Livestream

The stream will take place Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Barenaked Ladies announce a very special pay-per-view live stream event featuring the multi-platinum band's 2015 Red Rocks performance to take place on Saturday, September 12 at 7pm Eastern time.

Recorded at the fabled Morrison, CO amphitheater in June 2015 during the Ladies' Last Summer on Earth tour, the footage captures the rock icons' incredible live energy, camaraderie, and musicianship that stand as a testament to the band's remarkable longevity in an ever-changing musical landscape. The live stream features a new exclusive interview where the band will discuss their most fun and memorable stories from performing at Red Rocks over the years, as well as commentary from Ed and Tyler throughout the show.

The show's opening will be shown on the band's Facebook and YouTube. From there you will be able to purchase a ticket for the rest of the show at Nugs.net.

Purchase tickets now at: https://2nu.gs/BNL

Barenaked Ladies released a special live album from this show. BNL Rocks Red Rocks features some of the band's biggest hits and fan favorites and is available here: https://lnk.to/BNLRocksRedRocks.

Be sure to watch BNL's TikTok video HERE, in which Ed takes you 'Behind The Song' on how he wrote the Big Bang Theory theme song. To date, the video has been viewed over 2.4 million times.

BNL have been staying busy during quarantine with Facebook Livestreams along with their #SelfieCamJams, performing deep cuts and fan favorites from their homes, even bringing in surprise guests. In April, they did a family-fun "Snacktime" #SelfieCamJam for kids of all ages. Many familiar faces made a special appearance to share their favorite snack, like Sarah McLachlan, Tom Greene, KT Tunstall, The Count, and Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish, who Barenaked Ladies toured with in 2019. The band also teamed up with Michael Bublé and Sofia Reyes for a timely single "Gotta Be Patient," with all proceeds to be donated to charity.

To date, the band has created 23 SelfieCamJams, the latest being "Narrow Streets" which is in support of Global Citizen and their Global Aid For Lebanon campaign. The full SelfieCamJam series is featured on BNL's playlist here: YouTube

BNL's extensive 2020 touring plans are postponed until 2021. This includes a headline tour of the UK and their Last Summer On Earth tour of North America with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. This will be the 6th edition of their Last Summer On Earth tour, following last summer's critically-acclaimed shows with Hootie & the Blowfish. Some of their previous guests have included Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall.

Tickets purchased for 2020 remain valid for 2021. See below for full tour routings:

2021 LAST SUMMER ON EARTH TOUR DATES - NORTH AMERICA

Fri June 4 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat June 5 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tues June 8 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

Thurs June 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri June 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sat June 12 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Thurs June 17 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Amphitheatre

Fri June 18 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

Sat June 19 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Tues June 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri June 25 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Hurrah's Council Bluffs

Sat June 26 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Mon Jun 28 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Wed Jun 30 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Fri July 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sat July 3 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun July 4 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tues July 6 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

Wed July 7 - New York, NY *Venue to be announced soon

Fri July 9 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat July 10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun July 11 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Tues July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Wed July 14 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

Fri July 16 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum *Venue change

Sat July 17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

Sun July 18 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Tues July 20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Music Pavilion

Wed July 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *Kim Mitchell will be joining this show

2021 UK Tour

Boothby Graffoe to support

*KT Tunstall & Boothby Graffoe to support

Tues Oct 19 - Newcastle - Newcastle Uni

Wed Oct 20 - Aberdeen - Beach Ballroom

Thurs Oct 21 - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

Sat Oct 23 - Bath - Forum

Sun Oct 24 - Manchester- O2 Ritz

Tues Oct 26 - Cambridge - Corn Exchange

Wed Oct 27 - Birmingham - O2 Institute

Fri Oct 29 - Leeds - Beckett Uni

Sat Oct 30 - Portsmouth - Pyramids

Sun Oct 31 - London - Royal Albert Hall*

