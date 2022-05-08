Barcelona Rapper LEÏTI SÈNE Drops Single, 'BITCOIN'

WATCH THE VIDEO 'BITCOIN' follows the success of 2021's JÖM, Leïti's last collaborative mixtape with which he sought to reconnect with his underground roots. The addictive 12-track project featured the likes of 'T-Rex', '#spanishfeet', 'Lilo Y Stitch' and the romantic trap single 'Brujería'.



Leïti is currently embarking on his first tour of his native Spain, encompassing 12 dates including a sold-out show in Barcelona last Friday and will include stops at festivals including MadCool, Cruïlla and Riverland.



A rising rapper, esteemed creative and acclaimed actor who has been supported by the likes of Vogue, i-D, VICE, El Pais and more, Leïti Sène has been on the scene since 2017 - first gaining attention in Barcelona as trap duo SamxSen (with his cousin Sam Davies). Over the last five years, Leïti has truly ascended, garnering global attention with his heady fusion of rap and hip-hop - performed in Catalan, Spanish and English and informed by his Senegalese roots. His inimitable sound has seen him shut down stages at esteemed festivals and venues including Primavera Sound, Loom Festival, Chacha Club, Razzmatazz and more. A multifaceted rising talent, Leïti is also an established actor, best known for his role in the hugely popular international Netflix series Elite, and a sought after style tastemaker (Napapjiri x NTS, Nike and more). Passionate about creative collaborations, Leïti is also a key player in BCN's burgeoning underground scene. With a discerning eye and ear for detail and his heart in his community, he founded CuteMobb - a leading collective of Spain's brightest new-gen artists and creatives - and released the collective's first album - CuteTapes last year.



Stay tuned for more from Leïti this summer.