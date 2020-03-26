'Bandz' By Destructo Feat. Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates & Denzel Curry is Out Now

Bass-house producer DESTRUCTO is back with another hip-hop banger. " Bandz " featuring Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates and Denzel Curry is out today (March 26) on Parametric Records. Electronic and hip-hop worlds collide as three of the most notable talents in rap right now pop over DESTRUCTO's slow thumping production.

Listen below!

" Bandz " is the second collaboration between DESTRUCTO and Yo Gotti following "Loaded." The track recently received two fresh takes via remixes from Walker & Royce and SQWAD. It follows the release of DESTRUCTO's remix of Idris Elba's "Ballie" featuring KAH-LO.

In addition to Yo Gotti, "Bandz" also taps two of today's most talented rappers. Multi-Platinum recording artist Kevin Gates has racked up over 7 billion streams. His most recent album, I'M HIM, debuted #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales chart and at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it his fourth top 10 album. Miami-based rapper Denzel Curry is one of the hottest emerging acts in rap music. Most recently, Curry released Unlocked, an impressive EP alongside producer Kenny Beats.





