BandLab Launches Exclusive Music Distribution and More For Membership Subscribers

BandLab, the world's largest social music creation platform, has announced an expansion of its existing partnership with FUGA to add worldwide digital music distribution to BandLab's growing list of innovative music creation and promotion tools for music creators and artists. BandLab Distribution is exclusively available through BandLab's paid Membership plan. FUGA was acquired by Downtown Music Holdings in 2020 and has since become a core pillar of its global business and professional services division, Downtown Music.



With the addition of digital music distribution via BandLab Distribution, BandLab takes its place as the first mobile music creation app to empower artists effortlessly from inspiration through recording, mixing, mastering, and ultimately, the release of their music on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TikTok and more.

With a global community of over 60M artists, BandLab has firmly established itself as the ultimate social music creation platform for both emerging and established music creators. Available now on Web via bandlab.com/distribution and rolling out progressively across Android and iPhone devices worldwide, artists can now effortlessly transform their musical ideas into a revenue stream via BandLab Distribution, all from their mobile devices.

"The success of BandLab users powering the charts continues to amaze us, and finally launching digital music distribution fully to our BandLab community represents a significant step towards fulfilling our mission to streamline the artistic path and empower creators at every stage of their journey," remarked Meng Kuok, CEO and Co-founder of BandLab Technologies. "We firmly believe that artists, regardless of where they are in the world, should have access to tools that enable them to maximize the potential of their creativity, and this feature is tailored to do precisely that."

Meng further emphasized, "We're also excited to reinforce our long-term relationship with FUGA beyond our existing setup that has already helped us empower billions of streaming plays for our ReverbNation artists around the world. As we seek to further build world-class artist services and opportunities across our group, we're proud and confident of FUGA's ability to continue to power our global distribution services as we start to launch it into the hands of our incredible BandLab community."

“Downtown takes great pride in partnering with forward-thinking, innovative companies who put the creator and rightsholder at the centre of its core mission,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. “We're excited to reinforce our relationship with BandLab Technologies and support another of its platforms with FUGA's best-in-class distribution technology.”

“BandLab has made pioneering steps in the music industry to provide independent creators with the tools they need to make, share and promote their music with fans across the world,” added Christiaan Kröner, President of FUGA. “FUGA is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with BandLab Technologies and provide its own proprietary technology and service offering as the backdrop to BandLab's distribution infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the BandLab team in a shared commitment and mission to empower global creators.”

With BandLab's new premium digital music distribution feature, paid members can release their music to major platforms, all while keeping 100% of their royalties. BandLab Distribution is exclusively available via Membership and includes other powerful marketing and artist services tools, as well as access to exclusive career opportunities for just $14.95 a month.

