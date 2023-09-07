Bad Suns Share New Single 'The One I Used To Love' Ahead Of Tour With The Band CAMINO

Bad Suns is Christo Bowman (vocals/guitar), Gavin Bennett (bass) and Miles Morris (drums).
Indie-pop mainstays Bad Suns are back with their first new music since last year’s cinematic album Apocalypse Whenever with new single, “The One I Used To Love”. Produced by Ben Allen (Matt & Kim, Walk The Moon, Cut Copy), the vibrant alt-pop jam features the band's beloved airy Stratocasters, fast-paced drums, and signature dynamic interplay.
Frontman Christo Bowman muses, "Newly free from the shackles of a long, sordid entanglement with addiction, I surveyed the landscape of my life in that moment, and I let my pen get to work. With this song, I bid farewell to a tragic romance with alcohol, and a new odyssey unfolds."
Bad Suns is Christo Bowman (vocals/guitar), Gavin Bennett (bass) and Miles Morris (drums). After forming as teenagers over a decade ago in 2012, the group has released four studio albums and a deluxe record.
The LA-based trio has toured with the likes of the 1975 and Halsey, played festivals like Coachella and have graced the homepages of Alternative Press and NYLON – with the latter hailing Bad Suns as “the sort of rock that we just never get enough of.”
Now streaming over 2+ million monthly listeners, Bad Suns are poised to bring their signature exuberance into a new musical chapter. Catch the band on tour this fall with The Band CAMINO and Charlotte Sands, kicking off September 14th in Philadelphia and ending on October 21st in Nashville.
W/The Band CAMINO
Sept. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sept. 15 – Washington, DC – Anthem
Sept. 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall @ Fenway
Sept. 18 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
Sept. 19 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Sept. 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
Sept. 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Sept. 23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's Uptown * w/ Colony House
Sept. 24 – Grand Prarie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
Sept. 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
Sept. 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Sept. 30 – Orem, UT – UCCU Center
Oct. 2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Oct. 4 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 6 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Band Theatre At The Midland
Oct. 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 10 – Montreal, CA – Mtelus
Oct. 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe
Oct. 14 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Oct. 16 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
Oct. 17 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Oct. 19 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
Oct. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 21 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Photo by Sarah Eiseman
