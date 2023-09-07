Bad Suns Share New Single 'The One I Used To Love' Ahead Of Tour With The Band CAMINO

Indie-pop mainstays Bad Suns are back with their first new music since last year’s cinematic album Apocalypse Whenever with new single, “The One I Used To Love”. Produced by Ben Allen (Matt & Kim, Walk The Moon, Cut Copy), the vibrant alt-pop jam features the band's beloved airy Stratocasters, fast-paced drums, and signature dynamic interplay.

Frontman Christo Bowman muses, "Newly free from the shackles of a long, sordid entanglement with addiction, I surveyed the landscape of my life in that moment, and I let my pen get to work. With this song, I bid farewell to a tragic romance with alcohol, and a new odyssey unfolds."

Bad Suns is Christo Bowman (vocals/guitar), Gavin Bennett (bass) and Miles Morris (drums). After forming as teenagers over a decade ago in 2012, the group has released four studio albums and a deluxe record.

The LA-based trio has toured with the likes of the 1975 and Halsey, played festivals like Coachella and have graced the homepages of Alternative Press and NYLON – with the latter hailing Bad Suns as “the sort of rock that we just never get enough of.”

Now streaming over 2+ million monthly listeners, Bad Suns are poised to bring their signature exuberance into a new musical chapter. Catch the band on tour this fall with The Band CAMINO and Charlotte Sands, kicking off September 14th in Philadelphia and ending on October 21st in Nashville.

Bad Suns Tour Dates

W/The Band CAMINO

Sept. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sept. 15 – Washington, DC – Anthem

Sept. 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

Sept. 18 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Sept. 19 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Sept. 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

Sept. 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Sept. 23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's Uptown * w/ Colony House

Sept. 24 – Grand Prarie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Sept. 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

Sept. 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Sept. 30 – Orem, UT – UCCU Center

Oct. 2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Oct. 4 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 6 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Band Theatre At The Midland

Oct. 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 10 – Montreal, CA – Mtelus

Oct. 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Oct. 14 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Oct. 16 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

Oct. 17 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Oct. 19 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Oct. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 21 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Photo by Sarah Eiseman