Backline Provides 'Back-To-Work' Resource Hub For The Music Industry

Backline has created a "Back-To-Work" resource hub for music industry professionals that are traveling, on tour, preparing for gigs, or simply want to explore a variety of stress-relieving, energy-increasing, and solution-oriented resources created specifically for them.

With live events happening again, the uncertainty levels continue to shift and music industry professionals are experiencing a new wave of challenges in the pandemic. The "Back-To-Work" resource hub serves as a one-stop-shop for artists, managers, agents, production personnel, and family members to access a collection of vetted resources at any stage in the pandemic's return of live events. The webpage is currently divided into two categories: How To Help Yourself and How To Help Others.

"Working in the music industry was stressful before the COVID-19 outbreak," says Executive Director Hilary Gleason, "and we anticipate increased anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges as the community gets back to work. Our biggest goal is to meet the industry where they are, with resources that are appropriate and effective."

Backline has tapped their partner mental health and wellness organizations to band together in providing the community with the tools they need to thrive, including de-escalation tips, communication tools, and educational materials. Partners include WanderlustTV, Behind The Scenes, Breathwrk, and other mental health and wellness organizations that have created resources specific to the music industry.

Backline is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources-streamlining access to a network of trusted organizations and care providers that truly understand this line of work.

Life in this industry can be incredibly isolating and difficult; Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.