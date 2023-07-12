BROTHER CANE Celebrates 30th Anniversary with U.S. Tour

BROTHER CANE is set to make a triumphant return commemorating their 30th Anniversary. A U.S. celebration tour is set to begin October 26 in Woodstock, GA continuing through December 2nd in Memphis, TN.

More dates are expected to be announced soon, see below for the initial itinerary and full details. In addition, their 1993 self-titled debut album, a timeless classic, will be reissued on October 20, 2023, and offered on vinyl for the first time igniting a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans.

Adding to the anticipation of this re-release, the band went back into the studio with longtime collaborator and multi-platinum producer Marti Frederiksen and recorded two brand new songs. “Blinded By the Sun” and “Are You In There Anymore,” are set to be released as a special 7” vinyl simultaneously.

As founding member Damon Johnson explains of reuniting, “It was our manager, Kevin, who suggested we do this now after hearing from fans at my other shows who kept asking ‘when is Brother Cane coming back?’ After Glenn and I had loosely talked over the years of playing music together again, we all felt the time was right for us now.”

Co-founding member, Glenn Maxey echoes the same sentiment, “Seldom does a person get the chance to relive a dream that they pursued in their twenties. It’s hard to put into words. I’m just extremely grateful for the chance to play great music with great friends at this time in my life. Let’s go!”

As they hit the stage once again, fans can anticipate the live renditions of the band’s chart-topping favorites (“Got No Shame”, “And Fools Shine On”, “I Lie In The Bed I Make” and more), each performance capturing the energy and essence of Brother Cane's signature sound while reigniting the passion that made them favorites of their generation.

This highly anticipated reunion tour promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, as they take audiences on a nostalgic journey through their extensive catalog while also introducing some exciting new material. Brother Cane's resurgence serves as a testament to the enduring power of their music.

At the heart of Brother Cane's long-awaited reunion are its founding members, Johnson (lead vocals, guitar) and Maxey (bass) who originally formed the band in 1991 in their hometown of Birmingham, AL.

Johnson's distinctive guitar skills, vocals, and captivating stage presence, combined with Maxey's solid bass lines and rhythmic foundation, formed the core of the band's signature sound. Brother Cane found immediate success with the release of their self-titled debut album which delivered three singles: “Got No Shame”, “That Don’t Satisfy Me,” and “Hard Act to Follow” with “Got No Shame” reaching #1 on the Mainstream Rock charts earning the band U.S. tours with Aerosmith, Robert Plant and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The reunion of these talented and road tested musicians brings an added sense of authenticity and excitement to the tour. The chemistry between Damon and Glenn has stood the test of time, as their musical connection effortlessly translates into electrifying live performances.

With their reunion, fans can expect a renewed energy and a deep sense of camaraderie on stage, as the founding members of Brother Cane join forces once again to captivate audiences with their raw talent and unwavering passion for their craft. Joining the duo for this reunion are longtime friends and fellow bandmates Jarred Pope (drums/Tom Keifer Band), Buck Johnson (keys/Aerosmith, Hollywood Vampires), and Tony Higbee (guitar/Tom Keifer Band).

Brother Cane Reunion Tour

w/ Jared James Nichols and Cage Wills supporting (except where noted)

October 26 - Madlife Music Stage, Woodstock, GA *

October 27 - Mars Music Hall, Huntsville, AL *

November 1 - The Tin Pan, Richmond, VA

November 2 - Rams Head on Stage, Annapolis, MD

November 3 - Tally Ho, Leesburg, VA

November 4 - Mickey’s Black Box, Lititz, PA

November 5 - Sony Hall, New York, NY

November 7 - The Winchester, Cleveland, OH

November 8 - Madison Live, Cincinnati, OH

November 9 - Wildey Theatre, Edwardsville, IL

November 10 - King of Clubs, Columbus, OH **

November 11 - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale, PA **

November 12 - Dunellen Theater, Dunellen, NJ

November 15 - Miramar Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

November 16 - Castle Theater, Bloomington, IL

November 17 - The Token Lounge, Westland, MI **

November 18 - Arcada Theatre, St. Charles, IL **

November 29 - The Concourse, Knoxville, TN

November 30 - Barrelhouse Ballroom, Chattanooga, TN

December 1 - Exit IN, Nashville, TN

December 2 - Minglewood, Hall, Memphis, TN



*Brother Cane only

** Plus Orianthi

Photo credit: Adam Jones