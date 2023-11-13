BRELAND Puts Stunning Take on 'The Christmas Song'

BRELAND’s cover of ‘The Christmas Song’ follows a continued stretch of milestones for the emerging star.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

BRELAND Puts Stunning Take on 'The Christmas Song'

Continuing to make his presence felt in country music, Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist BRELAND puts his own spin on a Christmastime favourite, sharing a vocally stunning rendition of ‘The Christmas Song’.

Produced by Jacob Durrett and highlighting BRELAND’s one-of-a-kind voice – an electrifying fusion of fire and ice, made for the modern age – the new recording puts a fresh energy on the song first made famous by Nat King Cole. 

With a calming, sophisticated sound (more in line with a black-tie soiree than an ugly-sweater party), the track pairs twinkling piano runs and sweeping swells of orchestral strings with BRELAND’s cosy, tender presentation, helping capture the reflective nature of the holiday season. BRELAND first performed the song on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas in 2021, with fans praising his unique, warm vocal take. 

BRELAND’s cover of ‘The Christmas Song’ follows a continued stretch of milestones for the emerging star. His genre-defying debut album, CROSS COUNTRY recently earned GOLD-certification by the RIAA, while his fun-filled single ‘Cowboy Don’t’ from the bonus edition, CROSS COUNTRY: THE EXTRA MILE, is gaining steam. A throwback video for the track was also released in October.

Meanwhile, BRELAND’s reputation as an onstage standout has only grown. The rising talent spent 2023 on the road as part of Shania Twain's QUEEN OF ME TOUR in the US and UK, and also made his international headlining debut with THE EXTRA MILE TOUR. The run made stops in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, and found a dedicated fanbase wherever it went. 

ABOUT BRELAND:

A boundary-shattering breakout star, BRELAND is pushing the possibilities of country music on a global scale. Since the arrival of his PLATINUM-certified debut single ‘My Truck’, the New Jersey-bred singer/songwriter/producer has amassed over 1.1 BILLION career streams, brought his crowd-thrilling live show to an international headline tour, and gained acclaim from many of the world’s leading music publications (with Rolling Stone hailing him as “a symbol of country music’s ongoing evolution” and Billboard calling him a “keen, visionary solo artist”).

On his critically acclaimed 2022 debut album BRELAND introduced a high-energy sound that blurs the barriers between country, pop, hip-hop, soul, and southern gospel, offering up smash hits like the GOLD-certified ‘Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett)’.

A blockbuster year for BRELAND, 2023 has included such triumphs as teaming up with superstar Keith Urban to open the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors by performing their GOLD-certified collaboration ‘Throw It Back’ and — immediately following the performance — receiving the ACM Lift Every Voice Award, recognising his role in “elevating underrepresented voices throughout the country music genre, transcending demographics and geography.”

Released in September, CROSS COUNTRY: THE EXTRA MILE delivered a star-packed bonus version of his full-length debut, with the expanded album’s six fresh tracks including a brand-new feature with Brittney Spencer as well as long-time live favourite ‘Cowboy Don’t’. With his high-profile TV appearances to date including Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Voice, and TODAY, he also spent much of 2023 on the road as support for the legendary Shania Twain’s QUEEN OF ME TOUR in the US and UK (with stops at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden), in addition to taking his THE EXTRA MILE TOUR across the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

A truly magnetic live performer, BRELAND has also graced the stage at major festivals like Stagecoach and C2C: Country to Country Festival, fulfilling his mission of uniting audience members from all walks of life with his wildly joyful music.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Shermanology Join Forces with Boyz II Men to Rework Classic Hit Motown Philly Photo
Shermanology Join Forces with Boyz II Men to Rework Classic Hit 'Motown Philly'

Shermanology teams up with Boyz II Men to remix the iconic hit 'Motown Philly' in a dancefloor-ready version.

2
BUSHs Career-Spanning Compilation Album LOADED: THE GREATEST HITS: 1994-2023 is Now Availa Photo
BUSH's Career-Spanning Compilation Album 'LOADED: THE GREATEST HITS: 1994-2023' is Now Available

BUSH's career-spanning compilation album, 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023,' is out now. Check out this collection of their best songs from the past three decades.

3
Craft Recordings Releases Art Farmers PORTRAIT OF ART FARMER Photo
Craft Recordings Releases Art Farmer's 'PORTRAIT OF ART FARMER'

These latest reissues, which continue Craft's celebration of the iconic jazz label, include choice albums from Shelly Manne & His Friends, Ornette Coleman, Phineas Newborn, Jr., Leroy Vinnegar, Curtis Counce's You Get More Bounce With Curtis Counce and Art Farmer's Portrait of Art Farmer, which is available today.

4
Philip Sayce Unveils New Single Lady Love Divine Off Of Forthcoming Album Photo
Philip Sayce Unveils New Single 'Lady Love Divine' Off Of Forthcoming Album

Rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Philip Sayce has announced the release of his new single, 'Lady Love Divine.' This track is the second single off his highly anticipated new album, The Wolves are Coming (Atomic Gemini / Forty Below Records), and will be released on Friday, February 23, 2024.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Zach Bryan Nominated for 3 Grammy AwardsZach Bryan Nominated for 3 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift Reschedules Argentina Concert Due to WeatherTaylor Swift Reschedules Argentina Concert Due to Weather
Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs RecordTaylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record
Taylor Swift & More Nominated For 2024 GRAMMYS - Full List of Nominations!Taylor Swift & More Nominated For 2024 GRAMMYS - Full List of Nominations!

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS