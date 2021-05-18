BON JOVI Announce Global Concert Experience Coming to Cinemas This June

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi, Encore Nights and Trafalgar Releasing announce an exclusive new concert experience will air at cinemas around the world on Thursday 10 June 2021. The concert film will be shown for one night only at venues globally, including at approximately 250 cinemas across the UK.

Following cancelled tour dates due to COVID, the legendary live performers wanted to reach fans globally and give us all a taste of what we have to look forward to as live music returns. As one of the planet's biggest rock bands, Bon Jovi are known for their incredible live shows and this June they will be bringing fans every ounce of that live energy. Captured at the Paramount Theater in Jon Bon Jovi's home state of New Jersey, the band will perform all-time classics like "You Give Love A Bad Name", "It's My Life", "Wanted Dead Or Alive", "Bad Medicine", and of course, "Livin' On A Prayer". Plus they will debut new songs from their hugely successful fifteenth studio album 2020, which hit Top 5 in the UK album charts.

The Bon Jovi experience is part of the 2021 Encore Nights concert series and follows the massive success of Encore Nights 2020. Last year, Encore Nights pioneered in-person COVID-era entertainment, producing concert events with superstars acts Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown that safely entertained nearly a million fans at drive-in and outdoor theaters across North America. As the world begins to reopen, Encore Nights is continuing to reinvent live entertainment by bringing the experience to fans around the world. Through an exclusive new distribution agreement with Trafalgar Releasing, Encore Nights will screen its future slate of programming to a global network of indoor theaters providing fans with amazing concert experiences at their local cinema.

"Our Encore Nights series was dreamt up and kicked off last year to provide fans across North America a fun and safe new way to watch their favorite acts perform amid the pandemic," said Encore Nights CEO Walter Kinzie. "Little did we know at the time that there would be global enthusiasm for these concert experiences! We can't wait to bring fans all over the world Bon Jovi like they've never seen 'em before for this one-night-only event. Grab some friends and get some popcorn because it's going to be a great time!"

"Bon Jovi has always been supportive of reaching fans through event cinema since the early 2000's,'' said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "With most concert tours still halted, and fans missing live concerts, we are thrilled that Bon Jovi fans will have an opportunity to come together and share this experience as a community in their local cinemas across the globe."

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock & roll band. The band features Bon Jovi originals David Bryan and Tico Torres alongside Jon, plus long time bassist Hugh McDonald, lead guitarist Phil X who joined the band on the road beginning in 2013, co-producer and co-songwriter John Shanks, and multi-instrumentalist Everett Bradley.