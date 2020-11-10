BMI and Renowned Composer Ludwig Göransson Celebrate 'BMI Day' at Berklee College of Music

During the 22nd annual event, Göransson dove into a discussion on the art and business of Hollywood film.

This year's BMI film scoring scholarship was presented to Berklee College of Music student Xiyue "Diana" Lizhao by BMI's Executive Vice President of Creative & Licensing, Mike Steinberg and world-renowned Academy and GRAMMY award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. During the 22nd annual event, Göransson dove into a discussion on the art and business of Hollywood film scoring during his keynote and was joined by Steinberg who talked to students about post-graduation plans and career development.

Göransson is a prominent figure in the world of film and TV scoring, he has worked on numerous highly acclaimed projects like the blockbuster Black Panther, Creed, Venom and Tenet, to name a few. As a producer and songwriter, he has worked with the likes of Childish Gambino, Vince Staples, Alicia Keys, Selah Sue and Moses Sumney, among many others. In 2018, he received a GRAMMY award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and an Academy award for Best Original Score for his work on the film Black Panther.

BMI is proud to continue supporting emerging student composers in their blossoming careers. Lizhao, a double major in Film Scoring and Contemporary Writing and Production, is a gifted young composer with the potential for career success. During her time at Berklee, she has participated in the Berklee Silent Film Orchestra and worked as a concert arranger for international artists Karen Mok and A-Lin.

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 17 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

View More Music Stories Related Articles