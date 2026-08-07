BAD THINGS FEEL GOOD* Album Out Now From Rowena Wise

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rowena Wise has released her new album, BAD THINGS FEEL GOOD*, now available across streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and Deezer. The release has drawn comparisons to artists such as Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly, Carla Geneve, and Gena Rose Bruce, with Double J describing the record as the sound of someone untangling knots in real-time, calling Wise a fearlessly unguarded songwriter deserving of wider recognition.

The album can be streamed at this link, with individual platform links available via Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and Deezer.

Wise is hitting the road on a New Zealand solo tour and shows across Australia this September and October. Tour dates and tickets are available at Bandsintown.

Wise is set to tour in support of the album, with a solo run of shows planned across New Zealand and additional dates across Australia.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...