Ava Max Announces First North American Tour Dates

Tickets will go onsale Friday, April 7.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Ava Max will be "On Tour (Finally)" with her new lineup of U.S. tour dates!

Tickets will go onsale Friday, April 7 here. The run includes stops in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Nashville, San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, Portland, and more.

The tour celebrates her recent album, "Diamonds and Dancefloors," he eagerly awaited follow-up to Ava's RIAA Platinum-certified 2020 debut album, Heaven & Hell.

The disco-powered Diamonds & Dancefloors includes such passionately self-assured singles as "One of Us," "Cold As Ice," "Dancing's Done," "Weapons," "Maybe You're The Problem," and "Million Dollar Baby," the latter of which now boasts over 140M global streams after garnering 10M streams and 8M music video views in just two weeks after its release.

Diamonds & Dancefloors was written by Ava Max alongside an elite cast of GRAMMY® Award-winning writers and producers, including Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie), Madison Love (Madison Beer, Camila Cabello), Michel "Lindgren" Schulz (John Legend, Dua Lipa), Melanie Fontana (BTS, John Legend) and Ryan Tedder (Beyonce, Leona Lewis, Adele).

Ava Max U.S. Tour Dates

MAY
31 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

JUNE
01 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL
03 - Pride On The Shore - Stage AE, Pittsburgh
04 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA
06 - Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens - Boston, MA
08 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY
09 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD
11 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
12 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN
15 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX
16 - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX
19 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA
20 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
22 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA
24 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA
25 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR
28 - Summit - Denver, CO
30 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN



From This Author - Michael Major


March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

