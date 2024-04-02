Author & Musician Scott Guild Shares New Single 'Only Killers' With Cindertalk & Stranger Cat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musician and writer Scott Guild has shared the haunting track "Only Killers," a collaboration with Cindertalk & Stranger Cat out now. The song is the latest release from his forthcoming Plastic: The Album, due May 31. The LP is the musical component of his ambitious book-and-album project, which includes his acclaimed debut novel, Plastic, out now via Penguin Random House.

Plastic is set in a future world of plastic figurines, and “Only Killers,” out today along with a lyric video, illuminates a dark episode in the story. Erin, the main character, is caught in an eco-terror attack at her workplace, and her song decries both the terrorists' violence and the deadly climate crisis that fuels their rage. The singer Stranger Cat (a frequent collaborator of Sharon Van Etten and Sufjan Stevens) brings Erin to life on the track, capturing her pain and confusion while the propulsive bass and distorted horns mirror her fraught emotions, underscored by unique, staccato percussion.

Guild feels a deep personal connection to this track, and adds, "'Only Killers' might be my most personal song on the album, even though it's sung from Erin's perspective. It captures so much of my anxiety in this moment, the fear that every sane person feels for our planet's future. We try to distract ourselves, but that undercurrent of dread is always there."

Plastic: The Album tells the story of the novel through a cycle of dynamic baroque-pop songs. Stranger Cat stars on the record, singing in the voice of Erin, embodying her struggles. While many of the tracks use lyrics from the musical numbers in the book (where the figurines break into song), the tracks also branch off in their own directions, expanding the plastic universe of the story. “All my life, I've been obsessed with art that pushes boundaries,” Guild says of telling a story through music and prose, “especially boundaries of genre and format. Kate Bush with her high-concept videos, Anohni's work with Marina Abramovic—I love art that creates an immersive world, that lets me lose myself in someone's vision. That's my hope with Plastic: to find new ways to tell a story, to put people in a vivid space of imagination. It might sound silly, but I've grown very close to Erin through the years. I'm excited for everyone to meet her.”

The album is a collaboration between Guild and the visionary artist Cindertalk (Son Lux, My Brightest Diamond), as well as the GRAMMY-winning producer Peter Katis (The National, Sharon Van Etten). Other contributors include the artist Gainsayer (Ages and Ages), violinist Leif Karlstrom and cellist Dale Bradley, and the multi-instrumentalist Colin Meyer. Together, the novel and album create an unparalleled multimedia storytelling experience, both a love story and an exploration of urgent contemporary themes. As NPR's Beth Golay notes, "With climate change, gun violence, and nuclear fallout, this dystopian comedy looks eerily similar to our world."

Plastic has received widespread acclaim from leading tastemakers across the U.S. The New York Times writes that Plastic raises "urgent questions about climate change, political violence and spirituality with high intelligence....we end in wondrous disbelief," while The Los Angeles Times praises the uniqueness of a combined album and novel, calling Plastic "a dark and entertaining saga" and “that rarest of publishing experiences, a story being released simultaneously in prose and music." Bob Boilen, the creator of NPR's Tiny Desk and All Songs Considered, featured the album on his NPR Music playlist and radio show this month. The Boston Herald calls the pair of works, "[An] epic music/novel project…a futuristic electronic sound based in classic emotive pop.” Praising the album, The Chicago Review of Books writes, “A dream-pop melodrama with surprising hooks, the album feels like [the novel's] other half. …Scott Guild's debut Plastic is a surrealist romp that perfectly captures our modern anxieties.” Nick Spacek of The Pitch says, “I cannot recommend [Plastic] enough. When you hear the full album at the end of May, it will break you (in a good way).” Plus, "As if his great novel isn't enough," adds Doug Gordon of NPR, "Guild has created Plastic: The Album."

Earlier this year, Guild shared the first singles from the album, "Fiona," with its accompanying video here and "Boytoy," introducing listeners to the vast world of Plastic. With sweeping synth and driving drums, "Fiona" tells the story of Erin's sister, a famous eco-terrorist in the plastic world, with whom Erin must reconnect to save her loved ones. The wistful but head-bopping "Boytoy," set in the first chapter of the novel, explores Erin's need for love and connection in the midst of her crumbling world, narrating a disastrous first date. Each new release from the album expands the sonic universe of Plastic, with the poignant lyrics and inventive arrangements providing a one-of-a-kind storytelling experience.

Guild's music career began as the lead guitarist and songwriter in New Collisions, a Boston art-pop band that toured with the B-52s, opened for Blondie, and collaborated with Greg Hawkes of The Cars. Plastic sees Guild exploring a new kind of lyricism, supported by a 15 city book-and-music tour where the songs are performed live as part of his readings. Guild is also a professor of Creative Writing at Marian University, as well as a strong advocate for prison reform who publishes on the topic. He served for years as the Assistant Director of Pen City Writers, a creative writing program for students imprisoned in Texas, and currently teaches courses at Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis.

"Only Killers," the powerful new track and lyric video by Scott Guild and Cindertalk, is out now. The vivid, innovative world of Plastic: The Album will arrive in full on May 31. Connect with Scott Guild on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more from the artist and novelist.