Audible Announces BREAKTHROUGH Audio-Only Competition Series

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced Breakthrough, the first-ever singing competition developed and launched exclusively as a podcast.

The series is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning and Billboard chart-topping artist/producer duo, The Chainsmokers and award-winning podcast production company AT WILL MEDIA.

Following a group of aspiring professional singers as they work through a series of challenges, this Audible Original will allow listeners to connect with undiscovered artists intimately and exclusively through their music and voices, as they learn from the industry's best along the way. At the end of the season, one artist is crowned the winner.

"This show is all about community and passion for music, along with providing a massive stage for undiscovered artists who haven't had the opportunity for their voices to be heard...without being judged for any other reasons," said The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall and Drew Taggart.

Rachel Ghiazza EVP, Head of US Content, Audible, commented: "This first-of-its-kind singing competition is an expansion of Audible's mission to innovate within the audio medium while also supporting and spotlighting emerging talent. We're thrilled to collaborate with The Chainsmokers and AT WILL MEDIA to bring this exceptionally fun and unique format to Audible listeners."

"This innovative series will completely change the game for singing competitions. It's an amazing opportunity for undiscovered voices to be heard; phenomenal talent can surface from any basement or bedroom, anywhere in the country, and we can't wait to find these voices. We want listeners to meet these artists where they are-no fancy stages or audition rooms needed. A podcast lets us do that so well," said Will Malnati, Founder & CEO of AT WILL MEDIA. "We're excited to redefine the genre with Audible and The Chainsmokers, who are both longtime supporters of emerging talent."

The series is created in collaboration with Will Malnati of AT WILL MEDIA and film producer Ethan Russell. The Chainsmokers will produce through their production banner Kick The Habit Productions alongside their partners, Adam Alpert and Dan Marcus.