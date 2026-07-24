Ashley Cooke Previews Upcoming Self-titled Album With New Songs “Famous To Frances” & “Johnny 'N June”

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Country artist Ashley Cooke released two new songs on July 24, 2026, previewing her upcoming self-titled sophomore album: 'famous to frances,' co-written by Cooke, Johnny Clawson, and Kyle Sturrock, and 'johnny 'n june.' Both tracks are set to appear on ashley cooke, due out August 14 via Big Loud Records and Back Blocks Music.

Written by Cooke, Johnny Clawson and Kyle Sturrock, 'famous to frances' arrives as an all-too-real portrait of modern romance (from the first verse: 'we're somewhere between love and a 'you up?' situation'). With its title lyric referring to her real-life therapist, the impossibly catchy slow-burner reflects on a relationship that's nearly invisible in her everyday life but dominates her inner world, including her biweekly therapy sessions ('you're famous to frances / I tell her about you / on every other wednesday 2:30 pm…she thinks you're the worst / and I hate to admit / that I still kinda think you're the best / but we're workin' on it'). A powerful testament to her storytelling instincts, 'famous to frances' reveals Cooke's rare talent for turning complex emotion into songs both disarmingly funny and deeply affecting.

The next song on ashley cooke's tracklist, 'johnny 'n june' drifts into a wistful mood as Cooke captures the lingering grief of a relationship left undefined. Despite its nod to one of music's most iconic love stories, the hauntingly stark track documents a much more intimate experience: falling for someone named Johnny in the month of June. Penned by Cooke, Lauren Hungate, Emily Weisband and Will Weatherly, 'johnny 'n june' brings its bittersweet recollection to life by way of its beautifully rendered sensory details (e.g., summer rain, cheap wine, thunderstorms, moonlight). As she observes the changing seasons with an aching nostalgia, Cooke ultimately voices her fear of never finding that same spark again: 'they say lightning don't strike twice / I'll be lookin' my whole life / for somethin' that makes me feel alive like / johnny 'n june.'

Both produced by Dann Huff (Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift), 'famous to frances' and 'johnny 'n june' add to an assured and ambitious album stacked with standouts like Cooke's current Country radio hit 'baby blues' — a longtime fan favorite that climbed to the No. 1 spot on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown earlier this year. Featuring co-writes with luminaries like Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, Ashley Gorley, and Hillary Lindsey and GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter JP Saxe, ashley cooke also includes her recent Country radio smash 'the hell you are,' 'xs' (a March release), and 'high school sweetheart' (a self-possessed takedown of someone stuck in teenage gossip mode).

A bold evolution of her acclaimed debut album shot in the dark (a 2023 LP featuring the GOLD-certified 'never til now' and Country radio No. 1 hit 'your place'), ashley cooke drops a month before she embarks on the baby blues world tour — a global headline run launching on September 17 at Globe Iron in Cleveland. With dates currently scheduled through February 25 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the 28-date trek includes stops in major cities throughout the US and UK. For more info on Cooke's upcoming tour dates, visit ashleycooke.com.

ABOUT ASHLEY COOKE

One of country's most magnetic young storytellers, Ashley Cooke made her unforgettable debut with 2023's shot in the dark and soon scored her first Country radio No. 1 with 'your place' — a GOLD-certified, Billboard Hot 100-charting hit that later won a 2024 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year. With a voice that carries both tenderness and quiet confidence, she's since garnered nominations for New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. While building up an acclaimed body of work including 2025's ace — a nine-song project featuring her Country radio smash 'the hell you are' and longtime fan favorite 'baby blues' (a No. 1 hit on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown) — Cooke has collaborated with major artists ranging from Pop superstar Joe Jonas ('All I Forgot') to Country hitmaker Brantley Gilbert ('Over When We're Sober'). Known for her emotionally charged and high-energy live show, she's also toured with heavy-hitters like Luke Bryan, Parker McCollum, Kane Brown, and recently hit the road as support for Jon Pardi's HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR. As her profile continues to rise, Cooke made a cameo appearance in March on CBS' Marshals (the newly launched spinoff of the blockbuster Western saga Yellowstone), just before heading overseas for C2C: Country to Country 2026 (including a performance at the iconic O2 Arena in London). With her self-titled sophomore album due out August 14, she's now gearing up to take the stage at leading festivals like Boots and Hearts (8/9 in Ontario, Canada). Later this year, Cooke will embark on the baby blues world tour — a 28-date global headline run launching on September 17 and continuing through February 25 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Photo Credit: Image by Patrick Tracy



Photo Credit: Image by Patrick Tracy

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