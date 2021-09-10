Artist & Songwriter Bayli Releases Debut EP, STORIES FROM NEW YORK

Today, New York-based artist and songwriter BAYLI has released her debut EP, stories from new york, out now via Snafu Records. Listen to the EP in full now here.

True to its title, stories from new york is an urban symphony depicting BAYLI's coming-of-age in NYC. The collection of songs piece together a mosaic of stories that define BAYLI's self-discovery through introspection and evolution. The genre-defying project is an invitation into her world, of which BAYLI notes, "The concept really just came naturally. As we started to make songs for the project, I noticed that they all had this storyline that brought me back to NYC. With all the ways the city has influenced my identity with music and art and fashion and even my family's identity too, it just felt so right."

The journey to stories from new york began in 2018 with BAYLI's debut mixtape as a solo artist, followed by the releases of "boys lie" and "sushi for breakfast" in 2020. Garnering support from DIY and Wonderland, the tracks depict the vibrant atmosphere of city life. From treating girls to a night out and indulging in "sushi for breakfast" the next morning, to establishing power over her ex (and other men) on "boys lie," BAYLI asserts her strength as a Black, queer woman.

2021 has only catalyzed BAYLI's momentum, kicking off with beat-heavy "not safe," an empowering self-realization anthem. BAYLI later teamed up with ILoveMakonnen for the June 2021 release of "SICK!" - a slick summer anthem that shined a spotlight on Pride Month and Black Music Month and drew love from PAPER, them., and FLOOD.

"16" followed, a poignant tribute to BAYLI's late mother, which saw love from The FADER and an add to Spotify's 'New Music Friday.' Born an orphan in the UK, BAYLI's mother immigrated to NYC from London at age 16. Originally a poem, the single illustrates the heroic hardships her mother faced in the years of her travels and the things she taught BAYLI and her siblings from her experiences. "Watch the "16" official video here.

Today marks the culmination of the EP rollout with new single "foreigner" - an r&b-tinged tale of a one night stand that completes the stunning project that is stories. Look out for the "foreigner" official video, out next week.

Centered in NYC, yet drawing influence from international art and fashion, the EP encapsulates the powerful narrative BAYLI has revealed over the past year, with her Brooklyn roots at the heart of the project. BAYLI says, "NYC is a tough city to grow up in as it really has so much talent here you can go overlooked. I think it teaches you to follow our dreams and focus on what you can control. Your neighbor who is a regular person could be a huge fashion Designer in the blink of an eye or the next viral artist. I think if anything Ny teaches you that without focus and determination it's impossible."