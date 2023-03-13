Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Artist Ava Vegas Announces New LP 'Desert Songs'

Her sophomore album Desert Songs will arrive April 28.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Berlin-based, musician/producer Ava Vegas has released her latest single, "Highway," to announce her sophomore album Desert Songs will arrive April 28 via The Orchard. The track follows quickly on the heels of "Club 23," as Ava flew to New York City to perform at the New Colossus Festival, and heads this week to Austin for SXSW (dates below). Pre-save Desert Songs here.

"Highway" was co-written, produced and mixed by John Velasquez (Zella Day, Ella Vos), drums by Dan Bailey (Father John Misty, KALI, First Aid Kit), and mastered by Rob Kleiner (HBO's Euphoria OST/The Weeknd). Ava describes it as her "big country moment"... "like a road trip, lonely and suffering, majestic and distant."

Ava Vegas mesmerizes with her eclectic, deep-tinged take on cinematic folk and indie-pop, transporting us into a haze of darkly romantic, neo-psychedelia. Marrying nylon Americana guitars with haunting atmospheric electronic elements and a touch of Gothic ennui, her rich, spellbinding vocals, ethereal tones, and angelic, otherworldly presence immerse us in a magically crafted world of Twin Peaks nostalgia and sad-girl disco.

Desert Songs was produced by Ava, with additional production from Kleiner, marking the beginning of the next chapter of her exciting career. Throughout its twelve songs, Ava creates a micro-universe living between heartbreak and ecstasy, in a landscape of an outer-space deserts and icy beaches, with tribal, cinematic toms, jazz brushes, and bachata-like Latin rhythms, all melting into the electronic euphoria that is dusted with powerful, dreamy vocals.

"Whenever I write a new song, I first see the world it's taking place in," notes Ava. Suddenly I am in a room or a landscape; I feel the light and temperature on my skin, I take in all the sensations and smells of the place, and I know what relationship, feeling, or situation in my life this place stands for and how to rebuild it in lyrics and melodies. That's how I craft a song."

Ava Vegas grew up in a small medieval town in the German mountains and on the Spanish island Ibiza, famous for its techno clubs and wild hippie history. With a master's degree in architecture from the University of the Arts Berlin and having worked as a model, Ava Vegas constantly fluctuates between music, the arts, and fashion.

She has surrounded herself with collaborators and supporters that help broaden her artistic vision. Vogue-photographer Tereza Mundilová shot her infamous Iceland video for "Falling." Designers and reputable stylists equip her with her signature surreal stage outfits, and fashion brands, and legendary musicians, such as David J from Bauhaus, invite her to perform at their events.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Edda Pettursdottír


