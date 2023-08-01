Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Share Laid Back 'Wide Awake' Single

Prolific Detroit beatmaker Apollo Brown and Fresno Rap veteran Planet Asia dropped their new single “Wide Awake” today on Mello Music Group. “Wide Awake” is the second single from the duo’s upcoming album Sardines. Due out September 8th, Sardines is the followup to the duo’s beloved 2017 collaborative album “Anchovies.” Apollo and Planet Asia improve upon the minimalist, grimy Hip-Hop theme from the first collab with pristine execution.

Apollo Brown and Planet Asia’s 2017 album “Anchovies” was given its title due to the dirty gutural nature of the record. In addition to receiving critical praise from Complex, XXL, Exclaim!, and more, “Anchovies” was hailed by Ambrosia For Heads as “one of the best LP’s of 2017.”

Aptly titled Sardines, the new album promises grime just like its predecessor. Apollo says, “With the second offering, appropriately titled, “Sardines”. And just like a can of Anchovies isn’t for everyone, the same can be said about a tin full of Sardines. You either love’em or you hate’em. This album had to be done, and in my opinion, done better than the first. Dirt, grit, mud, sticks & stones, all that. Leave your boots on.”

The level of mutual respect that Apollo Brown and Planet Asia have for each other made it a no-brainer for the prolific artists to reunite for another album. “Everybody knows that as an emcee, Planet Asia is not only one of the best to do it, but one of MY personal favorites to adorn the mic. That being said, we just HAD to follow up the cult-like showing of “Anchovies,” states Apollo. Planet Asia concludes, “This time around was definitely one of the best sophomores from any duo. Not too many times you can get a producer and a rapper to make lightning strike twice!!”

Be on the lookout for Apollo Brown and Planet Asia’s second full-length collaboration Sardines September 8th via Mello Music Group.

Photo Credit: Jenny Risher