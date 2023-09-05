Anjimile Shares 'Black Hole' Ahead of New Album This Friday

Anjimile will be headlining a tour with shows across North America and Europe.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Anjimile Shares 'Black Hole' Ahead of New Album This Friday

This Friday, Anjimile Chithambo, better known as Anjimile, releases his new album, The King. His debut release for 4AD and first full-length since 2020’s breakthrough Giver Taker, the record includes recently released singles: powerful title track “The King,” the gently emotive “Father,” protest song “Animal,” and a new single out today, “Black Hole.” 

The songs of The King document the range of complicated emotions of Anjimile’s lived experience – from the deep appreciation of parental support in “Father,” to the grief (“Genesis”), fear (“The Right”), and anger (“Animal”) felt in response to the murder George Floyd.

“If Giver Taker was an album of prayers, The King is an album of curses.” In his second album, Anjimile continues exploring what it means to be a Black trans person in America. The King was written in the wake of the Black Death – the COVID-19 epidemic and the rising, ceaseless wave of police brutality against Black folks.

The brutally honest reflection of 2020’s deadly summer is less reminiscent of the pink cloud of early sobriety and more rooted in the reality of seeing brutality with clear eyes.

The King showcases the perfect marriage between Anjimile’s lyricism and musicality and the power of brilliant production. Nearly every sound you hear on The King comes from two instruments: an acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s own voice.

Other than a few beautiful contributions from Justine Bowe, Brad Allen Williams, Sam Gendel, and James Krivchenia (Big Thief), the album is the result of a year in LA working intimately with Grammy and Juno winner Shawn Everett. 

Before entering the booth, Everett took Anjimile to different museums and had them choose a painting for each track on the album to get a feel for Anjimile’s artistry and process. 

Everett’s intentionality is evident in every measure – with brilliant ideas like using a sole instrument for the entire album for sonic unity, to recording some tracks in every key before choosing a final version, and, finally, creating eerie effects by covering a microphone with a condom before submerging it in water and pointing a speaker at it. 

Anjimile will be headlining a tour with shows across North America and Europe. For tickets and information head HERE.

Upcoming Live Dates

9/9 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch

9/27 Montreal, QB - POP Montreal

11/3 - 11/4 Reykjavik, IS - Iceland Airwaves

11/7 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Zonzij

11/10 Paris, FR - Pitchfork Paris

11/11 London, UK - Pitchfork London

12/1 Winston-Salem, NC - SECCA

12/2 Washington, DC - DC9

12/3 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

12/5 Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

12/7 Kingston, NY - Tubby’s

12/8 Boston, MA - ICA

12/10 Toronto, ON - The Drake

12/12 Chicago, IL - Schubas

12/13 Lexington, KY - The Burl

About Anjimile

Anjimile has been hustling for over a decade in the indie music scene, first hitting the stage in Boston while he attended Northeastern University as a music industry student. Anjimile recorded several EPs and albums on their own, and their star rose when their 2018 NPR Tiny Desk Concert contest entry was deemed the best out of Boston. In 2019 he recorded Giver Taker, a collection of songs written while getting sober in Florida. 

Giver Taker was critically adored – Rolling Stone Magazine deemed it one of the best 50 albums of 2020. Since Giver Taker's release, Anjimile tested new material on the road while opening for artists like Jose Gonzalez, Tune-Yards, and Hurray for the Riff Raff. A collection of covers, Reunion (2021), featured renditions by Jay Som, Sasami, and Lomelda. His newest, The King, is the result of decades of hustling, centuries of survival, and one artist’s honesty and bravery.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Soul Glo Share Turbulent New Single If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up) Photo
Soul Glo Share Turbulent New Single 'If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up)'

The song arrives ahead of their co-headlining tour with Los Angeles band Zulu that kicks off this week in Denver, CO. Produced at Jamtown Studios in Philadelphia by GG Guerra with additional drum engineering by Evan Bernard, it was then mixed by Steve Evetts, and mastered by Alan Douches. Watch the new music video now!

2
Paradime Shares Heartfelt Ode To His Daughter With New Single Annie Photo
Paradime Shares Heartfelt Ode To His Daughter With New Single 'Annie'

Detroit legend Paradime is back with “Annie,” his new video single heralding global women’s empowerment. Named after his daughter, “Annie” is a compelling song that graciously embodies the father-daughter bond. Produced by Chanes, “Annie” exemplifies Paradime's skillful songwriting.

3
Brian May & Roger Taylor Set Queen Extravaganza Lineup Photo
Brian May & Roger Taylor Set Queen Extravaganza Lineup

This spectacular 90-minute show features more than 20 Queen classics drawn from the band’s biggest hits: Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Under Pressure, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, Somebody to Love and Killer Queen as well as other fan favourites.

4
Allison Russell Shares New Single Demons Photo
Allison Russell Shares New Single 'Demons'

It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” ensemble: Elenna Canlas, Elizabeth Pupo-Walker, Ganessa James, Joy Clark, Kerenza Peacock, Larissa Maestro, Mandy Fer (Sway Wild), Megan Coleman, Meg McCormick , SistaStrings (Chauntee & Monique Ross) , Wendy & Lisa (Wendy Melvoin & Lisa Coleman aka The Revolution) and Wiktoria Bialic. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'

Videos

Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL