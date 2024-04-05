Angus & Julia Stone Release 'Losing You' From Forthcoming Album 'Cape Forestier'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of their their sixth album Cape Forestier, multi-platinum sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone share the opening song from the new project. “Losing You” sets the tone for the reflective new record highlighting the special, familial bond as Angus and Julia sing the melancholic melody in harmony throughout the song. The accompanying video matches the mood with stark black and white contrast as Angus and Julia walk through a shadowy mansion as interpretive dancers fill the empty halls of the house.

Listen to “Losing You” Single: https://angusandjuliastone.ffm.to/losingyou

Pre-Order Cape Forestier Album: https://angusandjuliastone.ffm.to/capeforestier

Julia elaborates on the inspiration behind the song: "This song is about the dance between discovery and loss, the essence of love's journey—filled with so many moments of both finding and losing.

Playing this track together is incredibly enjoyable, mostly because we sing in harmony throughout the entire song. We’ve done a lot of singing in unison on the last couple of records, but singing in harmony is a special experience; there's something about the familial tone of our voices blending together a third apart that has a real magic for us. The feel of the song also reminds us of the songs our parents played us… Losing You reminds us of long road trips up the east coast of Australia, where we'd sing in the back of the car to mum and dads favourite tunes from the 60’s and 70’s.

Inspired by the fluidity of the dance between love and loss, our vision for the accompanying video was to mirror this dynamic through movement. We wanted to evoke the sensation of being consumed by shadows and darkness, only to emerge into the light, ultimately rediscovering ourselves once again."

“Losing You” follows title track “Cape Forestier” and “The Wedding Song” which will appear on the new album due out on May 10th via Nettwerk.