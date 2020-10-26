Angelo De Augustine Teams With Sufjan Stevens for New Single 'Blue'

Emerging singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Angelo De Augustine.

Emerging singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Angelo De Augustine is premiering his new self-produced single "Blue," featuring Asthmatic Kitty Records labelmate Sufjan Stevens on vocals, piano and guitar, via Cool Hunting. The single is accompanied by a new video, directed and shot by De Augustine on Super 8 film.

"'Blue' speaks of an admission in confidence to a friend," explains De Augustine. "The eternal and symbiotic bond of mother and child, and an inquisition into our inner pain, investigating if we are forever bound by it."

The track is set to appear alongside De Augustine's recent single "Santa Barbara" on a double A-side 7" single due later this year on Asthmatic Kitty. In premiering "Santa Barbara," De Augustine's first studio collaboration with Stevens, Rolling Stone notes that "the contemplative track, guided by a Guilele arpeggio, sees De Augustine assessing his loneliness and seeking out love as solace."

In addition to the new music, De Augustine has designed a limited-edition custom apparel line comprising hand-crafted overalls, a baseball hat, a pocket t-shirt and two enamel pins, available individually and also in various bundles, including with the new "Blue"/"Santa Barbara" 7" single. Pre-order for the 7", apparel line and all bundles is available now via Angelo's merch store at http://angelodeaugustine.ffm.to/blue.

De Augustine's most recent album, 2019's Tomb (produced by Doveman's Thomas Bartlett), has earned critical acclaim from Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, Q Magazine, Uncut, Under the Radar and many more. NPR Music hails De Austustine's music as having a "gentle, lapping feeling-like waves rushing onto the shore," while The FADER named "All Your Life" one of the Best Songs of 2019. The album tracks "Time" and "You Needed Love, I Needed You" are both approaching 10 million streams on Spotify, and Paste included De Angelo's 2017 album Swim Inside the Moon on their list of the Best Folk Albums of the Decade.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Jess Collins

View More Music Stories Related Articles