Andy Frasco & The U.N. Share Psychedelic Birthday Anthem 'Birthday Song'

The track comes from the new album, L’Optimist, arriving via Fun Machine Records/Soundly Music on Friday, August 11.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Andy Frasco & The U.N. Share Psychedelic Birthday Anthem 'Birthday Song'

Andy Frasco & The U.N. have released “Birthday Song,” a psychedelic birthday anthem that sees Frasco, along with a circus of animals including a monkey drinking whiskey, enjoying a birthday celebration.

“Birthday Song” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services and comes from the new album, L’Optimist, arriving via Fun Machine Records/Soundly Music on Friday, August 11. Pre-orders are available now.

"We were bored of all the birthday songs that we’ve been singing our whole lives so we thought, why not revamp a classic tradition A.F.U.N. style," says Frasco.  'Birthday Song' is a psychedelic rock 'n roll anthem for anyone celebrating a birthday.”

Frasco’s sixth released studio album and most hopeful and enthusiastic collection thus far, L’Optimist also includes the previously released songs, “You Do You” and “Iowa Moon.”

A much-beloved live outfit renowned for unbridled improvisation, audience interaction, surprising covers, special guests, and animated antics unlike any other, Andy Frasco & The U.N. will celebrate L’Optimist with a stacked live schedule including a just-announced headline run getting underway September 28 at East Lansing, MI’s Hall 224 and then continuing through mid-December.

In the meantime, Frasco will spend the summer traveling America on a wide-ranging itinerary that features headline dates, top-billed festival appearances, and an eagerly awaited double bill supporting Slightly Stoopid set for August 13 at Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.andyfrasco.com/tour.

ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N. - TOUR 2023

JULY

13 - Rochester, NY - Party in the Park *

14 – Buffalo, NY – Cobblestone Live! *

26 – Victor, ID – Knotty Pine

27 – Salmon, ID – Sweet Water Hollow +

28 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge +

29 – Ketchum, ID – Argyros Performing Arts Center +

AUGUST

1 – Durango, CO – Animas City Theatre +

2 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater †

3 - Triple A SummitFest - Boulder, CO

4 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Snow Bowl Steamboat

5 – Telluride, CO – Sheridan Opera House †

6 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen †

11 – Yuba, WI – People Fest *

13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ++

17-19 - Thornville, OH - Secret Dreams Music & Arts Festival *

25-27 - Chicago, IL - Cultivate *

30 - Denver, CO - Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast & No Simple Road LIVE TAPING at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SEPTEMBER

2 -  Emporia, KS -  Halfway to Everywhere *

7- Des Moines - xBk Live +

8 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club $

9 – Indianapolis, IN – All In Music & Arts Festival *

10 – St. Louis, MO – Music At The Intersection *

15-17 -  Greenfield, MA -  Wormtown Music Festival

22-23 - Lafayette, NY - Tumble Down at Wonderland Forest

28 – E. Lansing, MI – Hall 224 ^^

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^^

OCTOBER

1 – Washington, DC – Atlantis ^^

4 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom ^^

8 – Portland, ME – Bayside Bowl ^^

11 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry ^^

27-31 - Miami, FL - Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded at Sea

NOVEMBER

2 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl ††

4 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ††

5 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre ††

8 -  London, UK - The Lexington

9 - ​Utrecht, NL - De Helling

 DECEMBER

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom $

5 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Hall ##

6 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard ##

7 – Austin, TX – Mohawk @

8 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co. ##

9 – Houston, TX – Last Concert Cafe ##

10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

16 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge @

* Festival Appearance

+ An Evening With (2 Sets)

© w/ Special Guest Cosmic Collective

^ w/Special Guest Kind Hearted Strangers

# w/Special Guest Joe Samba

** w/ Special Guest Chris Diller

† w/Special Guest Tenth Mountain Division

++ w/ Slightly Stoopid

^^ w/ Special Guest Cool Cool Cool

†† w/ Special Guest Doom Flamingo

## w/ Special Guest Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

@ w/ Special Guest Maggie Rose

 $ w/ Special Guest Dogs In A Pile

Photo Credit: Stephanie Parsley



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DRAG RACE Star Le Fil Releases Latest Single Splash Zone Photo
DRAG RACE Star Le Fil Releases Latest Single 'Splash Zone'

This new single follows Le Fil’s recent appearance on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and his EP Le Filosophical, that featured his original tracks created each week for the show, a first in the franchise’s history, which included tracks like “East To The West” and “Yin To My Yang,” featured on his recent tours and performances for Drag Race UK.

2
Ashley Cooke Unlocks Two More Songs From Debut Album Shot in the Dark Photo
Ashley Cooke Unlocks Two More Songs From Debut Album 'Shot in the Dark'

Following the album announcement from the Grand Ole Opry stage, Cooke, “known for her honeyed vocals and personal songwriting” (American Songwriter), continues to give fans a glimpse into the heartfelt depths of her debut collection with brand-new songs “your place” and “enough to leave” available everywhere now.

3
Lord Afrixana Debuts Afro-Fusion Single No Dey Tire Photo
Lord Afrixana Debuts Afro-Fusion Single 'No Dey Tire'

Protect the Culture, a new label founded by respected music industry veteran and entrepreneur Marc Byers, has entered into a worldwide joint venture with Warner Records. Byers will also serve as an A&R consultant for Warner Records. He will work closely with Steve Carless, President of A&R and Karen Kwak, EVP/Head of A&R.

4
Laya Releases Defiant New Single Fd Up Photo
Laya Releases Defiant New Single 'F'd Up'

Staten Island soul sensation LAYA unleashes her defiant new single “F’d Up.” Listen HERE via Warner Records. The bold kiss-off anthem is the perfect introduction to the songstress’s upcoming project Bet That. “F’d Up” follows LAYA’s critically acclaimed Um, Hello EP from 2022.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO