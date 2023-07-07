Andy Frasco & The U.N. Share Psychedelic Birthday Anthem 'Birthday Song'

Andy Frasco & The U.N. have released “Birthday Song,” a psychedelic birthday anthem that sees Frasco, along with a circus of animals including a monkey drinking whiskey, enjoying a birthday celebration.

“Birthday Song” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services and comes from the new album, L’Optimist, arriving via Fun Machine Records/Soundly Music on Friday, August 11. Pre-orders are available now.

"We were bored of all the birthday songs that we’ve been singing our whole lives so we thought, why not revamp a classic tradition A.F.U.N. style," says Frasco. 'Birthday Song' is a psychedelic rock 'n roll anthem for anyone celebrating a birthday.”

Frasco’s sixth released studio album and most hopeful and enthusiastic collection thus far, L’Optimist also includes the previously released songs, “You Do You” and “Iowa Moon.”

A much-beloved live outfit renowned for unbridled improvisation, audience interaction, surprising covers, special guests, and animated antics unlike any other, Andy Frasco & The U.N. will celebrate L’Optimist with a stacked live schedule including a just-announced headline run getting underway September 28 at East Lansing, MI’s Hall 224 and then continuing through mid-December.

In the meantime, Frasco will spend the summer traveling America on a wide-ranging itinerary that features headline dates, top-billed festival appearances, and an eagerly awaited double bill supporting Slightly Stoopid set for August 13 at Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.andyfrasco.com/tour.

ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N. - TOUR 2023

JULY

13 - Rochester, NY - Party in the Park *

14 – Buffalo, NY – Cobblestone Live! *

26 – Victor, ID – Knotty Pine

27 – Salmon, ID – Sweet Water Hollow +

28 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge +

29 – Ketchum, ID – Argyros Performing Arts Center +

AUGUST

1 – Durango, CO – Animas City Theatre +

2 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater †

3 - Triple A SummitFest - Boulder, CO

4 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Snow Bowl Steamboat

5 – Telluride, CO – Sheridan Opera House †

6 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen †

11 – Yuba, WI – People Fest *

13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ++

17-19 - Thornville, OH - Secret Dreams Music & Arts Festival *

25-27 - Chicago, IL - Cultivate *

30 - Denver, CO - Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast & No Simple Road LIVE TAPING at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SEPTEMBER

2 - Emporia, KS - Halfway to Everywhere *

7- Des Moines - xBk Live +

8 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club $

9 – Indianapolis, IN – All In Music & Arts Festival *

10 – St. Louis, MO – Music At The Intersection *

15-17 - Greenfield, MA - Wormtown Music Festival

22-23 - Lafayette, NY - Tumble Down at Wonderland Forest

28 – E. Lansing, MI – Hall 224 ^^

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^^

OCTOBER

1 – Washington, DC – Atlantis ^^

4 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom ^^

8 – Portland, ME – Bayside Bowl ^^

11 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry ^^

27-31 - Miami, FL - Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded at Sea

NOVEMBER

2 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl ††

4 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ††

5 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre ††

8 - London, UK - The Lexington

9 - ​Utrecht, NL - De Helling

DECEMBER

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom $

5 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Hall ##

6 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard ##

7 – Austin, TX – Mohawk @

8 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co. ##

9 – Houston, TX – Last Concert Cafe ##

10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

16 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge @

* Festival Appearance

+ An Evening With (2 Sets)

© w/ Special Guest Cosmic Collective

^ w/Special Guest Kind Hearted Strangers

# w/Special Guest Joe Samba

** w/ Special Guest Chris Diller

† w/Special Guest Tenth Mountain Division

++ w/ Slightly Stoopid

^^ w/ Special Guest Cool Cool Cool

†† w/ Special Guest Doom Flamingo

## w/ Special Guest Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

@ w/ Special Guest Maggie Rose

$ w/ Special Guest Dogs In A Pile

Photo Credit: Stephanie Parsley