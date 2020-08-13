Andy C Announces One7Four Amsterdam Weekender

The new 3 night city takeover in Amsterdam will take place from April 9th to 12th.

Andy C Presents One7Four Amsterdam Weekender is a new 3 night city takeover in Amsterdam curated by the UK d&b legend. Taking place from 9th - 12th April 2021, the Andy C Presents One7Four Amsterdam Weekender will host events at multiple venues and clubs, plus coffeeshop, boat and hotel parties, and beyond. An incredible line-up of the biggest names in drum & bass is currently being assembled and will be announced soon, while Andy will play multiple DJ sets across the weekender.

Fans can sign up now to be the first to find out details on tickets, holiday packages, and line-up announcements via: https://pollen.co/x/andyc-amsterdam-spring-2021-1. Further press information will be released soon.

Following his ground breaking sell-out show at London's The SSE Arena Wembley in November 2018, 2019 saw Andy return with his second 13-week residency at XOYO's subterranean main room (the first ever resident invited back to the club, his second residency sold out in 2 hours). He then hit the international circuit with EDC Las Vegas, and Avant Gardner in New York, and the first of this year's festivals with We Are FSTVL, Snowbombing, and Cardiff's Titan Warehouse. His summer season was his busiest to date, headlining the likes of SW4, Reading & Leeds, Parklife, Creamfields, and many more. Andy then finished the year with a sell-out session at London's Printworks for his Andy C Xmas Party.

Recordings-wise he released 'Till Dawn' and 'Back & Forth', and his remix of Tom Walker. He delivered another stand out BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in May, featuring a live recording from XOYO. 2019 also saw him once again voted the world's No.1 Drum & Bass DJ in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs Poll.

Andy's biggest UK headline show to date at SSE Arena Wembley, was the venue's first ever all night licence, and sold out in 3 days (Andy was also the second electronic artist to headline the venue formerly known as Wembley Arena). This show followed previous milestones like Brixton Academy and Alexandra Palace, impressive achievements that sit alongside 2018 award wins including DJ Mag (Best British DJ), DNBA (Best DJ), Top 100 DJs Poll (Highest Drum & Bass DJ), and the Ibiza DJ Awards (Best Bass DJ); and the 40+ awards he's amassed over his career.

Photo Credit: Gavin Wallace

