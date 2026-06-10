Andrew McMahon to Play Intimate Piano Tour This Fall

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Indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon has unveiled his 18-date, intimate, solo fall tour, “An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano," which is set to launch October 9th in Boston with the first of two nights at City Winery.

The tour will travel down the eastern seaboard, stopping in New York City for two nights, October 15th and 16th, as well as Washington, DC, Charlotte, and Orlando, among many other markets, before heading west to Nashville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Houston, and Dallas.

McMahon will then return to his home state of California for shows in Felton, San Francisco, and Solana Beach, where the tour will conclude on November 22nd. Singer-songwriter Ivory Layne will serve as support on all dates.

Camp Wilderness fan club presale and artist presale are now available, with local presales available Thursday, June 11th at 10am local time. The public on-sale will commence on Friday, June 12th at 10am local time here. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Dear Jack Foundation, McMahon’s nonprofit charity assisting adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

“Coming off two years of big shows and festivals, I’ve been craving the intimacy of small rooms and the spontaneity that comes with performing solo,” shares McMahon. “There’s a sense of adventure and chemistry with the crowd that makes every performance feel completely unique. I’m so eager to get out there and be a part of that kind of energy.”

For his “Evening With” fall tour dates, McMahon has partnered with CashorTrade, a fan and artist-friendly ticketing platform, to allow fans to transfer tickets to buyers and maintain the face value price in which he sets his tickets.

Before he hits the road in the fall alone, McMahon is gathering all three of his bands – Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness – and his collection of personal pianos for three special Three Pianos shows in August.

The career-spanning marathon concerts take over The Mann Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, August 8, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Friday, August 14, and the brand-new F&M Bank Amphitheater in Long Beach, California on Saturday, August 22. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition, McMahon is hosting the 17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit on November 13th and 14th in Denver with two nights at Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex where he’ll be performing music from across his catalog with the Colorado Symphony for his first official symphonic experience. Proceeds from “Strings Attached Featuring Andrew McMahon and the Colorado Symphony” benefit the Dear Jack Foundation, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The November 13th show is already sold out; limited tickets are still available for November 14th. Tickets are available here.

Andrew McMahon – 2026 Tour Dates

* tickets on sale Friday, June 19

An Evening with Andrew McMahon

August 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts – SOLD OUT

Three Pianos: An Evening with Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

An Evening with Andrew McMahon

August 12 – Chicago, IL @ Garcia’s – SOLD OUT

Three Pianos: An Evening with Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

August 14 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Three Pianos: An Evening with Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

August 22 – Long Beach, CA @ F&M Bank Amphitheater

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

October 9 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

October 10 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

October 11 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

October 13 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

October 15 – New York, NY @ City Winery

October 16 – New York, NY @ City Winery

October 17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

October 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

October 22 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

October 23 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

October 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall *

October 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

November 6 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

November 8 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit

November 13 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex – SOLD OUT

November 14 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

November 20 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

November 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

November 22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

About Andrew McMahon:

In 1998, Andrew McMahon co-founded the pop-punk outfit Something Corporate while in high school, serving as singer, pianist, and songwriter, and leading the band to major chart success in the early 2000s with the acclaimed albums, Leaving Through the Window and North.

Soon after, McMahon resurfaced in 2005 with the personal solo project Jack’s Mannequin, releasing three acclaimed studio albums, including the Gold-certified Everything In Transit and the two subsequent Billboard Top 10 albums, The Glass Passenger and People and Things. In 2014, he released his debut album under his own name and new moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, featuring the breakout top 5 Alternative radio single “Cecilia and the Satellite."

He has since followed with the Wilderness albums Zombies on Broadway, featuring another top 5 single “Fire Escape,” Upside Down Flowers, and Tilt At The Wind No More. Across his three projects, McMahon has sold nearly 2.5 million albums, surpassed 1.3 billion streams, performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits, and toured alongside the likes of Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, Gavin DeGraw, Dashboard Confessional, and even his idol, Billy Joel.

McMahon has also received an Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC show “Smash” and launched his own curated cruise experience, Andrew McMahon’s Holiday From Real. In July 2025, he brought all three of his acts together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre making history with his sold-out Three Pianos show, where he became the first artist to perform as opening act, direct support, and headliner at the iconic venue all in one special career-spanning night.

Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe

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