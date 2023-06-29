Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'

The track is the latest offering from his highly anticipated debut album, Waiting For The Rain, out September 29.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'

Andrew Cushin, who is currently wowing sold-out crowds in arenas across North America supporting Louis Tomlinson, has released his new single “It’s Coming Round Again.” 

A deliciously stirring anthem for these times, the track is the latest offering from his highly anticipated debut album, Waiting For The Rain, out September 29th via Strap Originals. The accompanying music video shows a snapshot of Andrew’s experience on his first ever U.S. tour including footage from his recent performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. 

On touring in the US with Louis, Andrew shares, "This is insane - I’m taking songs I wrote in my bedroom and playing them to thousands of American fans. I’m in total disbelief. I’ll be forever grateful to Louis and his team for this opportunity. I’m just trying to do the best I can, people are really into the tunes. I just can’t wait for the next show. This is also the first time I’ve ever been to America! I’m trying my best to take it all in and meet as many people as I can.”

“It’s Coming Round Again” is the fourth single off Waiting For The Rain which will be released on vinyl (multiple limited edition color variations), CD, and digital download and is available for preorder here. The track joins the heartrending “4.5%” providing an ultimately uplifting portrayal of the everyday reality of living with addiction and “You’ll Be Free” which talks of the scars from childhood that continue to haunt you throughout your life.

The album also features “Dream For A Moment” which finds Andrew looking at his accomplishments so far and hoping he can inspire others to overcome their own challenges. Waiting For The Rain was produced by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers) and recorded at Rockfield Studios and The Libertines’ Albion Rooms. Full track listing below.  

Andrew is currently on tour with Louis Tomlinson supporting him on the North American dates of his Faith In The Future World Tour which will stop in major cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, and New York. On July 31st, Andrew will perform his first headlining show in New York at Mercury Lounge before heading back to the UK for his biggest headlining tour to date - tickets are available now. For more information, please visit andrewcushin.com

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter is Newcastle’s fastest rising star. His songs, delivered in a gorgeous baritone that sounds way beyond his years, are full of his experiences growing up, his lust for life, his grief at the loss of loved ones, his hopes and fears, his love and his stoicism.

Since stepping into the music scene in 2020, Andrew has signed with Peter Doherty’s Strap Originals label, released his debut EP You Don’t Belong, garnered over 4 million streams, recorded with Noel Gallagher who produced and played on his single “Where’s My Family Gone," performed at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park during the rugby Super League’s Magic Weekend, and has been featured on the NBA 2K23 soundtrack with his track “Yeah Yeah Yeah.”

There’s much more to come from Andrew in the coming months, so stay tuned!

2022 Tour Dates

June 29 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley*

July 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas*

July 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre*

July 6 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

July 7 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater*

July 11 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

July 13 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

July 14 - Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center*

July 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

July 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater*

July 19 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

July 22 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

July 24 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

July 25 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

July 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann*

July 28 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage*

July 31 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

August 13 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard^

August 18 - Sedgefield, UK @ Hardwick Festival 

August 19 - Lido di Camaiore, IT @ Away From Home Festival

October 12 - Carlisle, UK @ Brickyard

October 13 - Belfast, UK @ Voodoo

October 14 - Dublin, IE @ Academy 2

October 16 - Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy2

October 17 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy2

October 18 - London, UK @ Scala

October 19 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

October 21 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2

October 22 - Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

October 24 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

October 25 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

October 26 - Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy2

October 28 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

October 29 - Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

October 31 - Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy2

November 1 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

November 2 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

November 4 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

December 16 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

*supporting Louis Tomlinson

^with The Lottery Winners

Photo Credit - Tom Hill




