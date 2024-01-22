Amy Shark Kicks Off 2024 With Brand New Release 'Beautiful Eyes'

Already well established as one of Australia's premier pop successes, Amy Shark is set to make 2024 her biggest year yet. Kicking off the year with her brand-new release “Beautiful Eyes” – out now via Wonderlick/Sony Music Australia/RCA Records.

Described by Amy as her “favourite song she's ever written”, ‘Beautiful Eyes' was written by Amy while she was on the road in 2022 for her 42-date regional tour. Speaking about the song, Amy explains it as “a pure stream of consciousness. I wrote it when I was on tour, and I had a lot of time alone to think about the past and the future and my life and all the people in it.''

The cinematic sun-drenched official video was filmed by Hype Republic over 2 days near Byron Bay in Northern NSW, Australia.

“Beautiful Eyes” marks the beginning of a huge 2024 for Shark, who is gearing up to return to our TV screens for her judging role on the highly anticipated return of Australian Idol in January 2024. Shark took home the prestigious Australian Award, Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at the 2023 Logie Awards, inducting her into the illustrious club of Australians who have taken home both an ARIA Award and Logie Award.

ABOUT AMY SHARK

After bursting onto the global music scene in 2016, Amy Shark's 7x Platinum single “Adore” put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable songwriters. This was followed by APRA award winning (Song Of The Year) 7x Platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, “I Said Hi” and the 2019 4x Platinum single “Mess Her Up.”

Shark's debut/breakthrough #1 ARIA album and Platinum-certified LOVE MONSTER was recognised in 2018 with four ARIA awards (Album of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Producer [Dann Hume]) and was nominated for another five. LOVE MONSTER went on to become the highest selling album by an Australian artist for 2018.

2020 saw Amy release her ARIA award winning, 2x Platinum accredited single, “Everybody Rise,” which spent 12 weeks in the top 10 Australian airplay chart. Amy's latest album, Gold-certified CRY FOREVER was her second #1 ARIA debut holding the top spot for two weeks consecutively. Shark teamed up with blink 182's Travis Barker on Gold accredited single ‘C'MON' and global superstar Ed Sheeran to co-write 2x platinum single “Love Song's Ain't For Us” featuring Grammy award winning artist Keith Urban.

In 2022, Amy released the Platinum accredited hit “Sway My Way” with R3HAB and turbo-pop Gold-accredited single “Only Wanna Be With You.” In 2023, she teamed up with Sam Fischer for the release of “High On You,” released now Gold-accredited single “Can I Shower At Yours” as well as “Can't Get You Out Of My Head,” Amy's re-imagination of the Kylie Minogue classic.

2023 also saw Amy grace the cover of Rolling Stone Australia, support Coldplay for their stadium shows in Perth and make her debut as a judge on Australia Idol, which she picked up her first Logie for in July of 2023 - winning the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent. Today, Amy has amassed close to 1 billion combined global streams.