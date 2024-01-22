Amy Shark Kicks Off 2024 With Brand New Release 'Beautiful Eyes'

The cinematic sun-drenched official video was filmed by Hype Republic over 2 days near Byron Bay in Northern NSW, Australia.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Amy Shark Kicks Off 2024 With Brand New Release 'Beautiful Eyes'

Already well established as one of Australia's premier pop successes, Amy Shark is set to make 2024 her biggest year yet. Kicking off the year with her brand-new release “Beautiful Eyes” – out now via Wonderlick/Sony Music Australia/RCA Records.

Described by Amy as her “favourite song she's ever written”, ‘Beautiful Eyes' was written by Amy while she was on the road in 2022 for her 42-date regional tour. Speaking about the song, Amy explains it as “a pure stream of consciousness. I wrote it when I was on tour, and I had a lot of time alone to think about the past and the future and my life and all the people in it.''

The cinematic sun-drenched official video was filmed by Hype Republic over 2 days near Byron Bay in Northern NSW, Australia.

“Beautiful Eyes” marks the beginning of a huge 2024 for Shark, who is gearing up to return to our TV screens for her judging role on the highly anticipated return of Australian Idol in January 2024. Shark took home the prestigious Australian Award, Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at the 2023 Logie Awards, inducting her into the illustrious club of Australians who have taken home both an ARIA Award and Logie Award.

ABOUT AMY SHARK

After bursting onto the global music scene in 2016, Amy Shark's 7x Platinum single “Adore” put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable songwriters. This was followed by APRA award winning (Song Of The Year) 7x Platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, “I Said Hi” and the 2019 4x Platinum single “Mess Her Up.”

Shark's debut/breakthrough #1 ARIA album and Platinum-certified LOVE MONSTER was recognised in 2018 with four ARIA awards (Album of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Producer [Dann Hume]) and was nominated for another five. LOVE MONSTER went on to become the highest selling album by an Australian artist for 2018.

2020 saw Amy release her ARIA award winning, 2x Platinum accredited single, “Everybody Rise,” which spent 12 weeks in the top 10 Australian airplay chart. Amy's latest album, Gold-certified CRY FOREVER was her second #1 ARIA debut holding the top spot for two weeks consecutively. Shark teamed up with blink 182's Travis Barker on Gold accredited single ‘C'MON' and global superstar Ed Sheeran to co-write 2x platinum single “Love Song's Ain't For Us” featuring Grammy award winning artist Keith Urban.

In 2022, Amy released the Platinum accredited hit “Sway My Way” with R3HAB and turbo-pop Gold-accredited single “Only Wanna Be With You.” In 2023, she teamed up with Sam Fischer for the release of “High On You,” released now Gold-accredited single “Can I Shower At Yours” as well as “Can't Get You Out Of My Head,” Amy's re-imagination of the Kylie Minogue classic.

2023 also saw Amy grace the cover of Rolling Stone Australia, support Coldplay for their stadium shows in Perth and make her debut as a judge on Australia Idol, which she picked up her first Logie for in July of 2023 - winning the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent. Today, Amy has amassed close to 1 billion combined global streams.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brooks & Dunn Reboot For 2024 Tour Photo
Brooks & Dunn Reboot For 2024 Tour

The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, announced today their forthcoming REBOOT 2024 Tour produced by Live Nation. Kicking off in West Palm Beach, FL on May 3 the Country Music Hall of Famers will hit the road for more than 20 dates across the United States and Canada, bringing their indelible energy to the stage.

2
The Doobie Brothers Announce the 2024 Tour Photo
The Doobie Brothers Announce the 2024 Tour

The Doobie Brothers announce The 2024 Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons & John McFee. The tour will visit major markets across the U.S. including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, and Seattle.

3
Noah Solt Releases Fourth Single Ever Been Off Upcoming Debut Album Photo
Noah Solt Releases Fourth Single 'Ever Been' Off Upcoming Debut Album

Noah Solt has returned with his latest single, 'Ever Been,' released by Starita Records. With roots in folk storytelling and an expansion on Americana sensibilities in previous releases, the track features themes of life after heartache wrapped in warm introspection and a touch of melancholy.

4
Morgan Saint Unveils New Single End of Time Photo
Morgan Saint Unveils New Single 'End of Time'

Morgan Saint has released her first single of 2024, the luscious and haunting track titled 'End Of Time,' written and produced by Morgan herself. The song comes with an official music video, also out now, and directed by Morgan and her wife Carley Ridersleeve, and filmed in their home-town of Mattituck, NY.

More Hot Stories For You

K-Pop Sensation Weeekly Releases Highly Anticipated Single 'Stranger' In Korean And EnglishK-Pop Sensation Weeekly Releases Highly Anticipated Single 'Stranger' In Korean And English
Saxophonist Kevin Sun Releases First Live Album 'The Fate Of The Tenor' in March​Saxophonist Kevin Sun Releases First Live Album 'The Fate Of The Tenor' in March​
Yacht Rock Revue Release 'Between The Moon And New York City' Live Album From PBS SpecialYacht Rock Revue Release 'Between The Moon And New York City' Live Album From PBS Special
Jimmy Buffett Collaborator Will Kimbrough to Release New Album 'For the Life of Me'Jimmy Buffett Collaborator Will Kimbrough to Release New Album 'For the Life of Me'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
MOULIN ROUGE!