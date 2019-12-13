Amy Montgomery Unveils New Single 'Dangerous'

Northern Irish artist Amy Montgomery has unveiled her brand new single 'Dangerous (2019)' - a beautiful reworking of the 2018 song that launched her musical career, and has proved a mesmerising live hit this summer.



Amy and her bewitching voice act as your guide through the track - a pulsating dynamic landscape filled with intense emotion, enchanting instrumentation and atmospheric wonder. She's taken every spine-tingling aspect of the original and amplified it, sending shivers through your entire body with poignant verses and collosal explosive choruses.



'Dangerous (2019)' follows her previous singles, her hypnotic cover of Donovan's 'Season Of The Witch' and the atmospheric and moody 'Tree Song (Branch Out And Nourish My Veins)'. Both tracks effortlessly flaunt her performance prowess and incredible vocal range.



'Tree Song (Branch Out And Nourish My Veins)' was nominated in the Single Of The Year category for the Northern Irish (NI) 2019 Music Prize Awards and was shortlisted for the 'Oh Yeah Contender', a prestigious award supported by BBC Introducing Live for the best new NI act 2019.



Amy hails from County Antrim, Northern Ireland and the first thing you notice, apart from her outlandish bohemiam looks, is her raw and beautiful voice, honed from relentless busking across her native Emerald Isle. At 20 years of age, she is already a musical force of nature, performing with great intensity on both guitar and keyboards.



She has a striking almost Bolan-esque appearance and exceptionally powerful vocals with influences ranging from Alanis Morrissette to Sharon van Etten. Performing bare footed, adorned in her signature war paint and flamboyantly designed stage outfits, she always presents a fearless and confident persona both as a performer and singer.



After a slew of stunning debut performances at eighteen UK & European summer festivals including Glastonbury, Cambridge Folk, Electric Picnic and Black Deer, Amy riveted crowds this summer with her captivating live show and hypnotising musical performances. On what seems like an unstoppable trajectory, Amy followed those performances with a trip to Australia in early October to perform at the coveted Dashville Skyline festival as well as support shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney with folk-punk balladeer William Crighton.



Her first ever headline shows in Belfast, London and Dublin all sold incredibly well, with Belfast being urgraded to the Limelight 2 after selling out in less than 48 hours after her acclaimed Stendhal festival performance.



Amy has brought what's already been a phenomenally successful year to a close by playing a number of shows across Germany, including stops at both of the German Rolling Stone's Park and Beach festivals. She was also amongst a select number of artists revealed in the first announcement for next year's Black Deer Festival, becoming one of the most talked-about artists on this year's bill. Her live performance schedule has already started to grow, with many more shows to be announced in the coming months.

AMY MONTGOMERY 2020 DATES

Apr 11th - The Pheonix, Exeter UK

May 2nd - Tunes In The Dunes (Main Stage), Newquay UK

June 20th - Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells UK

July 10th - Blizzard Festival, Bornhoved DE

Sept 4th - Lindisfarne Festival, Lindisfarne UK

Nov 14th - HRH Blues/Crow Festival, Great Yarmouth UK





