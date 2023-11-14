Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood to Host CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

“CMA Country Christmas” airs Thursday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

'Tis the holiday season! The Country Music Association has revealed this year's hosts and performers for its 14th annual holiday television special, “CMA Country Christmas.” Hosted by Country Music stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, “CMA Country Christmas” features performances by Jordan Davis, Grant, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Lindsey Stirling, The War And Treaty, Zach Williams, Lainey Wilson and Yearwood.  

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the holiday special showcases one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from Country Music's biggest stars. “CMA Country Christmas” airs Thursday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+. Catch a sneak peek of this year's “CMA Country Christmas” HERE

“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Milton Sneed is the Director and Jon Macks is the Writer.  

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, who provided their beautifully realistic artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor to decorate the “CMA Country Christmas” stage again this year. Product information about what you see on stage can be found at balsamhill.com/c/cma

About “CMA Country Christmas”   

Starting in 2010, “CMA Country Christmas” rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special “CMA Fest.” 



