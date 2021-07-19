Amonita Shows Her Colorful 'Aura' On New 'All Day I Dream' Record

Amonita shows her inner colors with the release of her 'Aura' EP on All Day I Dream. The record marks her second full release on the label, following her 2019 debut with 'Secret Of Happiness.'

Winding through mesmeric soundscapes and classic instrumentation 'Aura' is a collection of subtly complex sonics that define the Amonita sound.

Keys, strings, and delicate vocal samples arrange themselves into various emotions, ranging from the mysterious tones of "Deja Vu," to the bittersweet atmosphere in "Amfora," to the relaxed bliss in the EP's title track. Together, they fit in seamlessly with the All Day I Dream aesthetic.

Having cut her teeth in Russia's underground clubbing scene, of her native Amonita has climbed her way into the spotlight on an international scale with her keen ear for deep, melodic production. Her music has been featured on the likes of Anjunadeep, TRYBESof, and Shanti Moscow Radio in addition to All Day I Dream, and she's already charted a number one release on Beatport's Organic House chart. Amonita's music has additionally received support from Frisky Radio and Spotify with placement on Ibiza Sunset, Electronic Rising, and Friday Cratediggers, to name a few.

Listen here.