Alyssa Grace Releases Debut EP 'SPILLING MY GUTS' on Warner Records

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Alyssa Grace has released her debut EP, SPILLING MY GUTS, on Warner Records.

The six-track collection arrives alongside a music video for 'bones,' which opens the EP. The release also includes 'bloodstream,' which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #93.

Photo Credit: McKenna Mobley

At just 19 years old, Alyssa Grace is a singer-songwriter from Torrance, California. Over the past five months, she has accumulated more than 4.5 million monthly Spotify listeners with just three songs, including the Billboard Hot 100 breakout 'bloodstream.' SPILLING MY GUTS places those tracks within a narrative about self-doubt and self-growth, and what it means to both love and be loved. The EP is out now on Artist House.

SPILLING MY GUTS includes Alyssa Grace's official debut, February's 'dog with a bone,' a spare song about terribly toxic love that accrued over half a million streams in its first week, vaulting into the Top 50 of the Apple Music Singer-Songwriter chart as well as Spotify's Viral 50 — not only in the U.S., but also in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and Norway. She then followed with the humbly lush 'picking petals,' reeling in 28M Spotify streams to date, climbing the UK Official Singles Chart, and hitting the Top 5 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

But then came June's 'bloodstream,' which earned 2 million streams in its first day. A gripping depiction of the internal struggle to overcome emotional trauma, the single exploded on TikTok, contributing to Alyssa Grace's running tally of more than 1.5 billion views across over 1.5 million UGC videos on the platform. It also entered the Hot 100 at #93, and peaked at #25 on UK Singles. She recently discussed the meaning of 'bloodstream' on Genius VERIFIED and performed that song (and others) on both The Sticks and Medium Sized Backyard, who wrote, 'This set is a masterclass on songwriting and Alyssa is an absolute force. Our sound guy was in tears.'

If 'bloodstream' provides an emotional turning point on SPILLING MY GUTS, then 'bones,' which opens the EP, plunges the listener in Alyssa Grace's story as she navigates a romance gone wrong. Over transfixing piano, swelling cello, and small bursts of acoustic guitar, she describes a one-sided devotion that's skirting doom: 'And I'll fix myself to be loved by you, but to love is to look for someone you won't lose / And if you do and if it breaks, you can't bring me back from my grave, babe / So dig up my bones.' Much of the set explores this heavy space, although the warmly sweet final track, 'baby swim' featuring Missouri riser Andrew Lucier, offers closure in the form of a would-be duet between Alyssa Grace and her ex — even if she had to script it herself.

Holler recently described Alyssa Grace's songcraft as 'visceral.'

Alyssa Grace, SPILLING MY GUTS — Track Listing

1. 'bones'

2. 'somebody to somebody'

3. 'dog with a bone'

4. 'picking petals'

5. 'spilling guts'

6. 'bloodstream'

7. 'baby swim' ft. Andrew Lucier

Follow Alyssa Grace: TikTok | Instagram | Facebook |



Photo Credit: McKenna Mobley, download hi-res here

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