Ally Brooke to Release New Christmas EP 'Under the Tree'

Do you hear those sleigh bells ringing? Today, multi-platinum global pop superstar and EMMY-Award winner Ally Brooke announces her highly anticipated Christmas EP Under The Tree, due for release on November 3 – pre-save HERE.

On the jolly new project, Ally shared, “The holidays are my favorite time of year! There is nothing like it and I'm beyond thrilled to have my EP. It's been a goal of mine for so long! I love that the holidays bring out goodness in people and to have that reflected in my EP means everything to me. The magic is in us all! ☃️”

The EP features the original title track “Under The Tree” along with three classic holiday tunes. “My original “Under the Tree” is such a fun upbeat one that I know my fans are going to fall in love with! It means joy and love to me, being with your loved ones and having love in your heart,” Brooke explained.

Just last month, Ally made her return to pop music with “Gone To Bed,” which received widespread praise upon release from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, V Magazine, and more.

“Gone To Bed” served as Brooke's first release with her new label SNAFU Records, where she comes full circle and reunites with Fifth Harmony's A&R Joey Arbagey. The duo first collaborated together during Brooke's time in Fifth Harmony and cranked out massive hits like “Work From Home,” “Worth It,” “That's My Girl,” and more. To date, the girl group has sold over 33 million records worldwide and accumulated over 5 billion global streams.

It's never too early to start decking the halls, so get your milk* and cookies ready… Ally Brooke is about to sleigh the holidays with Under The Tree!

Photo credit: Robbie Joseph