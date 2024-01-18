Allie X Drops Retro-Glam Bomb 'Off With Her Tits'

Pop savant Allie X drops a retro-glam bomb with new song “Off With Her Tits.” It stands as the third offering from her forthcoming album Girl With No Face. The dazzling track is an upbeat invitation into Allie's unsettling thoughts as it seamlessly fuses her signature penchant for self-deprecating catchy lyrics over pulsating synth waves.

Of the track, Allie states, “Off With Her Tits is an upbeat borderline ridiculous satirization of particularly agonizing thoughts that never give me a break. I decided to parody them for some relief. Some may label it a body-negative anthem, the Brits may think I'm simply "off my tits.” The one thing I know for sure - is that it goes hard.”

The forthcoming album Girl With No Face will serve as Allie's first project release since 2020's Cape God. The record features “Off With Her Tits” along with the title track and “Black Eye”. The trilogy of released tracks are the perfect blend of self-deprecation and nostalgia as Allie successfully channels the spirit of the most flamboyant era in music.

Over the past decade, Allie X has cemented herself in the pop pantheon as one of music's sharpest, most insightful, and trendsetting artists, producers, and songwriters, having written hits for luminaries like Troye Sivan, BTS, and many more. With four critically acclaimed and incredibly beloved projects to her name – 2015's Collxtion I, 2017's CollXtion II, 2018's Super Sunset, and 2020's Cape God – Allie continues to demonstrate a bold, singular visual and sonic palate and command seemingly light years ahead of the competition.

Get ready to get transported straight back to the neon-soaked glory days of the 80s with “Off With Her Tits”!

Photo credit: Marcus Cooper