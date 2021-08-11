Alice TM Announces Debut Album 'Little Body In Orbit'

Alice TM is the queer artpop project of Alice Tolan-Mee. A dance conservatory dropout turned singer and composer, Alice TM bridges these disciplines through her raucous, emotionally unhinged performances, inhabiting a world between performance art and party.



Throughout her debut album Little Body In Orbit-releasing October 8 via Whatever's Clever-Alice examines different types of love, finding room for both confession and retreat. Her songs are stratospheric in this way, fueled by the pressure of holding in emotions that once weren't allowed out. She embraces her queerness, releasing love that was once stifled and latent, and allows love to guide her as she navigates memories of anger, abuse, and fear, as well as sex, addiction, depression, and loneliness.



Little Body In Orbit opens with "Generous," the cathartic lead single and queer love anthem. "We be generous with love / it regenerates in love," Alice sings, in chorus with herself over an addictive pop-corn beat and plucked synth. "I get to decide what love looks like; it gets to be what we make it, and the design is up to us," she says.



The video for "Generous" places Alice TM at a formal dinner party where guests are free to explore their emotional and consensual sexual whims. Director Celeste Barbosa describes the piece as "A portrait of queer love and its abundance."



Comparisons can be made to Hundred Waters, Glasser, and Braids, but Alice TM's exploration of artpop is rooted in her lifetime on stage and in the studio, punctuated by her personal tragedies, frictions, unique energy and lightness.

Photo Credit: Ale Rubini