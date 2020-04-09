Alexander 23 Debuts New Track 'IDK You Yet'

Rising singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alexander 23 shares a new self-produced track "IDK You Yet" today-listen below!

Alexander wrote the song last week while in self-isolation and uploaded a demo to Tiktok on a whim. Immediately, fans began clamoring for the track's official release.

"This song is about feeling a void in your heart," Alexander says. "I think especially with everything that's going on in the world right now, people are feeling incomplete. I know I am."

2020 is already shaping up to be a major year for Alexander 23, who recently shared "Loving You Gets Hard," "I Hate You So Much" and his remix of Selena Gomez's "Rare." He sold out his first two headline shows ever at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles in February, just wrapped up a run of dates with Chelsea Cutler and will join Lauv on tour in August. See below for all dates.

Born Alexander Glantz, the Chicago native is the sole creative force behind Alexander 23: he writes, records and produces all of his music in addition to making the artwork for his singles and merch as well as animating his lyric videos. Writing and recording music since the age of 12, Alexander spent his teenage years refining his musical sensibilities playing in bands. In March 2019, he made his debut with "Dirty AF1s," which premiered as Apple Music's Bop of the Week and landed on Spotify's highly-coveted New Music Friday playlist. Later in the fall, he shared his debut EP I'm Sorry I Love You, which finds him tapping into the deeply personal yet relatable pathos that has come to define his music and showcases his penchant for spontaneous songwriting and thoughtful lyricism. To date he has racked over 56 million streams and more than 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Later in 2019 he went on tour with Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo and mxmtoon and made his Lollapalooza debut.

ALEXANDER 23 LIVE

August 11 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheatre*

August 12 Saint Augustine, FL Saint Augustine Amphitheater*

August 14 Houston, TX Revention Music Center*

August 15 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

August 16 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre*

August 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

August 19 Salt Lake City, UT Complex (Outdoors)*

August 21 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theater*

August 22 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*

August 24 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

August 25 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield*

August 26 Seattle, WA Wamu Theater*

August 28 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

August 29 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*

August 30 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*

*with Lauv





