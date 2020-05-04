Albert Castiglia's 'Masterpiece' Wins 'Blues Rock Album' At 2020 Virtual Blues Music Awards

Gulf Coast Records recording artist Albert Castiglia took home "Blues Rock Album" for his acclaimed 2019 release 'Masterpiece' at the 2020 Virtual Blues Music Awards held online yesterday, Sunday, May 3.

'Masterpiece' was released by Gulf Coast Records in May, 2019. "Masterpiece is exactly that - a masterpiece," wrote Blues Rock Review. "Albert Castiglia again shows why the Southern Florida rocker was considered by the Miami New Times to be the heir apparent to the blues throne." Rock And Blues Muse opines, "Albert Castiglia is the best blues guitar player in South Florida and, perhaps, anywhere. Not many musicians can lay it down like Castiglia does on these songs. Buy this record at once!" No Depression wrote, "Castiglia's guitar prowess is no joke. Ferocious guitar and heartfelt lyrics paint another Albert Castiglia 'Masterpiece.'

"I cannot tell you how proud I am of this record and my friend Albert Castiglia," says Mike Zito, Co-Owner of Gulf Coast Records who also produced Masterpiece. "Great albums tell a story, real or made up. Albert had a real story to tell. A story that changed his life. With this much honesty he was ready to share with his fans and the world, I knew it had to be a powerful recording and something that was not of the norm, especially in our genre. Albert and I are very close friends. We trust each other and we care about one another. I felt that the best possible way to convey this story was with as much truth as possible. An album like 'Masterpiece' doesn't happen very often, maybe once in a lifetime."

Castiglia and Gulf Coast Records released Wild and Free, the follow-up to Masterpiece, this past April. The album - recorded live at The Funky Biscuit live in Boca Raton, Florida - has received exceptional reviews and reached #2 on the Billboard Blues Chart this past week.





