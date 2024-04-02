Akira Galaxy Announces Tour With Winnetka Bowling League  ​  ​ ﻿

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Akira Galaxy has announced her tour with Winnetka Bowling League. The tour comes after a successful run of shows for Akira in Austin at SXSW, and follows the release of her debut EP What's Inside You via Bright Antenna Records.

Akira's throaty, captivating alto takes center stage across the 5-track project, floating like an ethereal mist over otherworldly, synth laden instrumentals. Delving into themes of love, yearning, and disappointment, What's Inside You is a powerful, vulnerable debut. In celebration of the EP release Akira will also be sharing a music video for the single “Silver Shoes" directed by David Black (Cat Power, Daft Punk, Kim Gordon) that's a glittering visual spectacle.

The collection of songs captures the magic of Akira's home, the Pacific Northwest. She says, "I moved to LA as a teen to start my endeavor as a musician, but it wasn't until I hit the pause button and went back to Seattle at 20 that I discovered my musical and lyrical voice. I remember intending to go back for 2 weeks and ending up staying for 7 months. I like to think it was a perfect combination of things—the guitar, my childhood bedroom, and the state of the world. A fire was ignited beneath me, birthing the first song off of the EP, 'What's Inside You.'"

Title track “What's Inside You” is a gripping and undeniable closing moment. The most grounded track on the project, “What's Inside You” packs a powerful, visceral punch as Akira draws a line in the sand with a toxic partner. The track opens with compelling percussion which is quickly joined by alt-tinged liquid guitars and sparkling backing synths. “Oh come through / I don't want you / oh come through / what's inside you / is gonna get you,” Akira announces definitively.

“Virtual Eyes” is a perfect piece of soaring, ethereal alt-pop. Coated in a dreamy, atmospheric shell, a poignant yearning churns just below the surface, intensified by Akira's resonant, husky vocals. It is impossible not to get swept away in the earnest vulnerability of Akira's craving for connection as she sings, “I want your impossible devotion / So look me in my virtual eyes.” Inspired by a mid-pandemic, remote love affair, Akira says the track is about “falling in love while the world stood still” before “going back to real life and realizing that the moment was built on a fantasy.”

The Massive Attack cover “Teardrop” is both tender and eerie. A haunting exploration of the way love can shift and change, Akira's husky alto voice perfectly captures the fragile desperation of a radical love affair that is slipping away.

“Wanna' Be A Star” is a scathing denouncement of shallow fame seekers. Akira merges an eclectic guitar lick with celestial percussion and atmospheric vocals on the upbeat, delicate track. “You wanna' be a star / but look at where you are,” Akira vocalizes, slipping into an effortless falsetto as the bass line frolics with a gentle xylophone.

Akira's vocals captivate on the mystical EP closing track “Silver Shoes,” drawing listeners into a hazy landscape of lust and yearning. The lush track delves into Akira's psyche as she tries to resuscitate a love that has long since died. The tinkling synths and sensuous guitar hook are sonic representations of Akira's obsession and romanticization of the past with her lover as she asks “Won't you please take my hand? / We can do it all again”. Akira's ethereal alto voice is reminiscent of Stevie Nicks, finding a whimsical balance between longing and playfulness, naivety and maturity.

* = with Winnetka Bowling League

05.11 - San Diego, CA - Wonderfront Music Festival

05.23 - Napa, CA - Jam Cellars Ballroom (with Miike Snow)

05.24 - Napa, CA - Bottlerock Festival

07.11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater*

07.12 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall*

07.13 - Columbus, OH - A&R*

07.15 - Nashville, TN - Exit / In*

07.16 - Atlanta, GA - Altar*

07.17 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

07.19 - Seattle, WA - Capital Hill Block Party

07.21 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia*

07.23 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*