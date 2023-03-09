Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'

The track is a first taste from his debut full-length album, due out later in 2023.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Vancouver indie-pop songwriter Adam Mah returns today with a new single, "Video Subscription," a first taste from his debut full-length album, due out later in 2023. The track was produced by Shane Stephenson, and performed with Caleb Heppner, Flavio Cirillo and Noémie Attia.

Experimental electronic meets a modern-day 80s pop/rock daydream, Adam Mah is no stranger to creating evocative music. Adam's diverse scope as an artist, producer, and composer has shaped him into a thought-provoking songwriter. His tracks often examine the notion of perspective through captivating vocals, synthesizers bathed in reverb, and introspective lyrics.

Discussing the single, Adam notes, "'Video Subscription' is about feeling like you have to project a certain persona in regards to the kind of art you consume to appear cool instead of just being yourself."

Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, which released an LP and EP during a half-decade run, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, amongst many others.

During that time he met former M83 guitarist Jordan Lawlor, who has been an instrumental collaborator in Adam's solo work, including his 2020 debut solo EP, The Cloud.

"Video Subscription" marks the first step in a big leap forward, which Adam summed up, stating: "Because this is my first solo record, it feels like the first big statement piece from myself as a solo artist. It's the culmination of about 4 years of work and personal growth."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Tracy Moromisato


