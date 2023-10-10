Adam Doleac Announces 2024 'Wrong Side of a Sunrise' Headlining Tour

Country music’s rising star, Adam Doleac, has announced his North American headlining “Wrong Side of a Sunrise” tour which is set to kick off in Nashville, TN on February 21, 2024.

The multi-city show will travel through West Chester, Baton Rouge, Atlanta, Charlottesville, Boston, Pensacola and more. Graham Barham, Greylan James, and Troy Cartwright will be joining Doleac as support on select dates. The “Wrong Side of a Sunrise” tour marks the singer songwriter’s second headlining tour since the release of his debut album and sold-out, “Barstool Whiskey Wonderland” tour.

The announcement comes after Doleac’s recent hit singles “Don’t Make Me Get Over You,” “Biggest Fan,” and “Wrong Side of a Sunrise” which have continued to catapult his music catalogue up the charts in the Country music scene.

Adam Doleac Fan Club members will have exclusive access to pre-sale on Tuesday, October 10 at 12PM CT to secure tickets and VIP packages to the show.

Spotify member pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, October 11 from 10AM through Thursday, October 12 at 10PM local time. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, October 13 at 10AM local time.

“Wrapping the Barstool Whiskey Wonderland tour earlier this year was a surreal and special moment as it marked the release of my debut album and first headlining tour. Now, looking ahead to this next tour, I can’t wait to get back out on the road again and share some special moments and the new music I've been working on” Doleac shared. I’m beyond excited to share these memories with y’all next year.”

Adam is currently joining Carly Pearce on her “Country Music Made Me Do It” nationwide tour for select dates and, earlier this Fall, Doleac joined Old Dominion for a string of shows on their “No Bad Vibes” tour. Doleac will also be joining an all-star cast of Country music’s biggest names on NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry” Special, which is set to air on December 7th, 2023.

Adam Doleac - “Wrong Side of a Sunrise” Tour

*Graham Barham

+Greylan James

^Troy Cartwright

February 21, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

February 23, 2024 - West Chester, OH* - Lori’s Roadhouse

February 24 , 2024 - Rootstown, OH* - Dusty Armadillo

March 1, 2024 - Baton Rouge, LA* - The Texas Club

March 2, 2024 - Atlanta, GA* - Variety Playhouse

April 18, 2024 - Pensacola, FL* - Wild Greg’s Saloon

April 19, 2024 - Gainesville, FL* - High Dive

April 20, 2024 - Lakeland, FL* - Wild Greg’s Saloon

April 25, 2024 - Boston, MA+ - Royale

April 26, 2024 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den – Mohegan Sun

April 27, 2024 - Silver Spring, MD+ - The Fillmore

May 2, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA+ - Elevation 27

May 3, 2024 - Richmond, VA+ - The Broadberry

May 4, 2024 - Charlottesville, VA+ - The Jefferson Theater

May 9, 2024 - Iowa City, IA^ - Wildwood Saloon

May 10, 2024 - Des Moines, IA^ - Wooly’s

May 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

ABOUT ADAM DOLEAC

Country music’s rising star, Adam Doleac, has had an incredible year thus far with stellar new music, headlining performances in spades, and even more to come in the Fall. With over 370 million on-demand audio and video streams to date, the brilliant and talented singer songwriter has quickly become one to watch.

His 2022 debut album “Barstool Whiskey Wonderland” produced a variety of standout tracks, including Gold-certified singles “Famous” and “Another,” both of which went #1 on Sirius XM’s ‘The Highway” and showcase his rare talent and beautiful lyrical skills. His latest releases “Don’t Make Me Get Over You,” “Biggest Fan,” and “Wrong Side of a Sunrise” have continued to blossom becoming fan favorites.

He is successfully finding his own lane with a signature sound infusing elements of country music, soul, and soft rock, making a name for himself in the ever-competitive music industry. Self-taught on guitar, drums, piano, and vocals, he’s a standout performer with shows consistently attracting audiences through his charisma, stage presence, and mesmerizing ability to play multiple instruments throughout his set.

Earlier this year, AD wrapped his sold-out, headlining tour, “Barstool Whiskey Wonderland”, followed by a string of festivals and headlining shows across the nation this past summer. He recently wrapped a string of shows opening for Old Dominion on their “No Bad Vibes” tour and is currently joining Carly Pearce on her nationwide “Country Music Made Me Do It” tour with notable stops in New York, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, and more.

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato