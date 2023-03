AU's Dippers Share 'Tightening The Tangles' & US Tour Dates

The Australian indie-rock outfit Dippers (FKA Thigh Master) is thrilled to share "Tightening The Tangles," their new track from their forthcoming album Clastic Rock. Clastic Rock will be released on June 23, 2023 via Goner Records.

Dippers have also recently announced a run of US tour dates that are kicking off on March 9 in Phoenix, with stops in Austin, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, and more... See all dates below and purchase tickets HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Dippers US Tour Dates

03/09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge w/ Lenguas Largas, Vid Nelson

03/10 - Bisbee, AZ @ Hitching Post

03/11 - El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

03/14 - Fri 3/17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 - Memphis, TN @ Bar DKDC w/Aquarian Blood, Melinda

03/21 - Lawrence KS @ Replay Lounge w/ Blanky, Sister Slate

03/22 - Omaha, NB @ Pageturners Lounge w/ Those Far Out Arrows

03/23 - Denver, CO @ TBA

03/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters Arcade Bar

03/25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest, Lost Grove Brewing (all-ages)

03/26 - Seattle, WA @ Lucky Liquor

03/28 - Portland, OR @ Turn! Turn! Turn! w/ Collate

03/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Make Out Room w/Telephone Numbers, Now

03/31 - San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine

04/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Roadhouse w/ Narrow Adventure

9/28-10/01 - Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest 20