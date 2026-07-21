ASÍ ES LA VIDA TOUR: Codiciado to Launch 2026 U.S. Tour
The regional Mexican music star will bring his ASÍ ES LA VIDA TOUR to multiple U.S. cities.
Codiciado is set to take ASÍ ES LA VIDA TOUR on the road across the United States in 2026, the artist's team announced.
Mexican music superstar Codiciado has announced his ASÍ ES LA VIDA Tour 2026, a nine-city U.S. run kicking off on Friday, August 28, at 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit key markets across Texas, California, Arizona, and Illinois, with stops in Houston, Dallas (Irving), San Jose, Fresno, Sacramento (Wheatland), San Diego, Phoenix, Ontario, and Chicago (Rosemont).
The tour draws inspiration from Así Es La Vida, Codiciado's 15-track album that showcases one of the most personal chapters of his career. The project features standout songs including 'Soy Gracias a Dios,' 'Déjame Dormir' featuring Carín León, and 'No Voy a Cambiar' featuring Xavi — tracks that highlight the different dimensions of his artistry: street-rooted storytelling, personal reflection, artistic growth, and the authenticity that has defined his career.
On stage, fans can expect a production designed to reflect Codiciado's unmistakable artistic identity, blending powerful performances, honest storytelling, and the signature sound that has made him one of the leading voices in today's Mexican music scene. In addition to songs from Así Es La Vida, the setlist will feature some of the biggest hits of his career, including 'Gente de Accionar,' 'Vamos Aclarando Muchas Cosas,' and 'Ando Enfocado,' which has amassed more than 370 million streams on Spotify.
The tour announcement comes at a defining moment in Codiciado's career as he continues building on the success of Así Es La Vida while preparing new music and entering a new creative chapter. The tour marks another milestone for an artist who continues to establish himself as one of the most important voices in Mexican music while expanding the genre's global reach.
Born Erick de Jesús Aragón Alcantar, Codiciado has established himself as one of the most influential artists driving the evolution of contemporary Mexican music. Since emerging on the scene, he has successfully blended traditional regional Mexican sounds with urban influences, creating a distinctive style embraced by millions of fans around the world. With more than 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and collaborations with Carín León, Xavi, Peso Pluma, Grupo Firme, Alfredo Olivas, and Natanael Cano, Codiciado embarks on this tour at one of the strongest moments of his career.
Tickets for the ASÍ ES LA VIDA Tour 2026 are on sale now through LiveNation.com and CodiciadoMusic.com. VIP packages are also available through VIPNation.com, offering premium tickets, a Meet & Greet, a photo opportunity with Codiciado, a limited-edition autographed poster, an exclusive VIP gift, and more. Package contents may vary depending on the selected experience.
ASÍ ES LA VIDA TOUR 2026 – TOUR DATES
Friday, August 28, 2026
Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Saturday, August 29, 2026
Dallas (Irving), TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, September 11, 2026
San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
Friday, September 18, 2026
Fresno, CA – William Saroyan Theatre
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Sacramento (Wheatland), CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Friday, September 25, 2026
San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Saturday, September 26, 2026
Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Friday, October 2, 2026
Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
Friday, October 9, 2026
Chicago (Rosemont), IL – Rosemont Theatre