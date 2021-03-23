AQUIHAYAQUIHAY Debuts New Music Video for 'Grave'

AQUIHAYAQUIHAY debuted their newest music video for "Grave" with Lil Benjas from their recently released EP ":)" today. The world's first anti-boyband, signed to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak En Fuego, released their two-part EPs ":)" and ":(" along with the video for "

"Grave" is a song about dangerous situations, explaining how even dangerous situations can be positive if you approach them differently and that it's no big deal to have fun taking risks. In the new video, the group portrays an apocalyptic world, which just like love can be dangerous if not handled with care, and illustrates how any situation can be fun if approached correctly.



Directed by Cruz Lee and produced by Adrian Be, the video for "Grave" was filmed at the Autodromo in Monterrey, Mexico along with other locations in the city.



In their new EPs, the group further asserted and proved their yin and yang approach to life and work. A blend of novel sounds and the group's soothing voices, the EPs seek to serve as an emotional guide; helping fans not only understand distinct emotions, but also learn the importance of embracing them. Aside from the innovative sounds and lyrics, the visuals that complement the music are thought-provoking imagery that represents the story AQUIHAYAQUIHAY is telling.



Dim Mak En Fuego is a Latin imprint dedicated to releasing hybrid sounds from the global underground alongside contemporary hitmakers. Since launching DIM MAK in 1996 out of his college dorm room, Aoki has become a renowned lifestyle influencer, curating trendsetting music through his iconic brand.

Photo Credit: Natalie Sosa