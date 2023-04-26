Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AJJ Share New Single 'Candles of Love'

Their album will be released on May 26.

Apr. 26, 2023  

AJJ will release Disposable Everything, their newest album and debut for Hopeless Records, on May 26, and today they share "Candles of Love," which frontman Sean Bonnette says is "was plucked out of my personal life and thrown on stage by a dear friend. It's about a wedding present."

The song's offbeat romanticism offers a quintessentially AJJ-esque vision of the world. Watch the Mind Palace directed video below:

AJJ's unparalleled live show has always been a bedrock of the band - they have played memorable tours with Joyce Manor, Against Me!, ROAR, Jeff Rosenstock, Kimya Dawson, and huge indie punk festivals, such as The Fest.

AJJ have confirmed their first run of dates in support of Disposable Everything starting with a Spring tour supporting The Front Bottoms followed by a headline tour with Oceanator. Just announced, alongside the tour they'll be performing a run of intimate, acoustic in-store performances. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Folk-punk legends AJJ is Sean Bonnette (guitar/vox), Ben Gallaty (bass), Preston Bryant (guitar/keys), Mark Glick (cello) and Kevin Higuchi (drums). They recorded Disposable Everything last year and it marks the first time the band went into the studio as a five-piece. The end result boasts apocalyptic themes and imagery like all the best AJJ records.

But while it follows the outbreak of a pandemic and AJJ's eerily prescient January 2020 album Good Luck Everybody, the new LP is less a prophesying mirror held to a burning world than one inspired by personal grief and about what happens when you reach the other side. In fact, it's a vital, important and beautiful album that'll make you feel better about everything while telling you just how terrible everything is at the same time.

Ever since AJJ formed back in 2004, it's felt like the world has been playing catch-up with the band's cheery take on a collapsing society. Disposable Everything is about what happens after the collapse-on both an intimately personal level and a much broader scale.

"A large part of this album is the terrible thing I've been imagining finally happened," singer Sean Bonnette explains. "A big theme is my mom's death, which is something I think everyone lives in terror of. But once it happens and you're still alive, you figure out how to move on. It is, in some weird way, our happiest record." The14 tracks found on Disposable Everything truly capture the simultaneous terror and wonder of being alive.

That AJJ are still able to offer up their unique brand of humor and irreverence as a solution to the world's ills almost two decades into their career isn't lost on them. "I didn't ever expect AJJ to be what it's become," says Gallaty, "but I'm really happy with it. Some of my favorite people play in the band, and the whole larger community we get to be part of just blows my mind. It's honestly hard to imagine a life without it."

AJJ TOUR DATES

*new dates in bold*

May 6 - Tucson, AZ @ Zia Speedway^

May 6 - Tempe, AZ @ Zia Records^

May 19 - Portland, ME @ Aura * SOLD OUT

May 20 - Long Island, NY @ The Paramount * SOLD OUT

May 22 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground * SOLD OUT

May 23 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground * SOLD OUT

May 25 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

May 26 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * SOLD OUT

May 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records^

May 28 - Long Island, NY @ Looney Tunes^

May 29 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade^

May 30 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

May 31 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

June 1 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #

June 3 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

June 4 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony #

June 6 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC #

June 7 - Rehoboth, DE @ Dogfish Head (AJJ Only)

June 8 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

June 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

June 10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

* = support for The Front Bottoms

# = w/ Oceanator & Gladie

^AJJ acoustic

PHOTO CREDIT: Kyle Dehn



TIBERIUS b Announces New EP & Shares New Single Jetski Photo
TIBERIUS b Announces New EP & Shares New Single 'Jetski'
Tiberius b is back for their new EP DIN via Mark Ronson’s label Zelig Music and is also sharing the first new music and video for lead single “Jetski.” The accompanying video for “Jetski” was directed by Aidan Zamiri, whose recent collaborations include Caroline Polacheck, FKA Twigs and Pinkpantheress and with creative direction by Ethan Skaates.
Postcard Boy to Release Debut Album This Summer Photo
Postcard Boy to Release Debut Album This Summer
LA-based songwriter, producer, and all-around artist Postcard Boy (Garrett Seamans aka carwash) has shared 'On The Hillside,' produced with his good friends Tom Verberne and Lucian Rice, along with a gorgeous self-directed and edited video. The single announces his forthcoming debut album, Somewhere On a Hillside.
Robert Ellis Releases Haunting New Single On The Run Photo
Robert Ellis Releases Haunting New Single 'On The Run'
Ahead of the release of his anticipated new album Yesterday's News, Texas-based singer/songwriter Robert Ellis released a new single called 'On The Run.' An eerie, haunting track, 'On The Run' searches for meaning and escape in an empty horizon as Ellis channels a wayward, destitute outlaw.
The Jungle Giants Announce North American Headline Tour Dates Photo
The Jungle Giants Announce North American Headline Tour Dates
The Jungle Giants announced a run of headline North American tour dates. During this run, the band will join the lineup San Francisco’s infamous Outside Lands alongside Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and The 1975, and take the stages of San Diego’s BLEACHED Festival (an event delivered by the CRSSD Festival team).

From This Author - Michael Major


Position Music Signs Artist & Songwriter Sam Tinnesz To Worldwide Publishing DealPosition Music Signs Artist & Songwriter Sam Tinnesz To Worldwide Publishing Deal
April 26, 2023

Sam Tinnesz, a rising alternative pop artist and songwriter, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music. Officially announced by Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, the agreement brings Tinnesz’s future artist releases, songwriting cuts, and selected catalog into Position Music’s repertoire.
Indie Duo CHAMPS Release Their New Album 'Ride The Morning Glass'Indie Duo CHAMPS Release Their New Album 'Ride The Morning Glass'
April 26, 2023

A unique combination of cool minimalism and evocative Americana, Ride The Morning Glass is studded with radio-friendly songs that capture the imagination with cinematic vistas and colorful characters open to a dozen interpretations. Produced by James Thorpe, the album was recorded at Isle of Wight's legendary Red Squirrel Studios.
K.Flay Shares New Single 'Raw Raw'K.Flay Shares New Single 'Raw Raw'
April 26, 2023

The new single is her second for new label GIANT Music and the first from a new full-length studio album coming fall 2023. The video was directed by Griffin Olis (Nicki Minaj, The Aces, Ozuna) and the song was produced by K.Flay, Jason Suwito (Imagine Dragons, COIN, Sir Sly) and Brad Hale (Now Now). Plus, check out tour dates!
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Portraits Feature New Looks at Flounder, Sebastian & More; IMAX Tickets on Sale NowPhotos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Portraits Feature New Looks at Flounder, Sebastian & More; IMAX Tickets on Sale Now
April 26, 2023

To celebrate one month until the release of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, character posters have been released. The photos offer a new look at Flouder, Sebastian, and more! Advance IMAX tickets for the film are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
Jon Heder, Tony Cavalero & WORKAHOLICS Co-Creator Dominic Russo Team Up in New Toonstar Animated Comedy SeriesJon Heder, Tony Cavalero & WORKAHOLICS Co-Creator Dominic Russo Team Up in New Toonstar Animated Comedy Series
April 26, 2023

Web3 story studio Toonstar has announced the release of its new adult-animated series, “Space Junk.” The workplace comedy about garbage collectors in space was created and written by Dominic Russo (“Workaholics”) and stars Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Blades of Glory”) and Tony Cavalero (“School of Rock,” “The Righteous Gemstones”).
