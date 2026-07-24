AG Club's Baby Boy Releases Debut Solo Single 'St Charles' via Epic Records

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Baby Boy, a member of Bay Area hip-hop collective AG CLUB, has released his debut solo single ST CHARLES via Epic Records. The track, out July 24, 2026, features vocalists RITTYBO and Mikey Mu, with Mikey Mu and jerod serving as co-producers and AG CLUB member Saint Patrick contributing keys. ST CHARLES serves as the first release from Baby Boy's debut EP BUCK*, scheduled to arrive August 7. A music video for the single, directed by Manny Madrigal, is also available.

A vibrant mix of hip-hop, pop, R&B, and rock, 'ST CHARLES' is a collaborative effort steeped in bedroom-studio intimacy that puts Baby Boy at the helm of a motley band including featured vocalists RITTYBO and Mikey Mu. The latter also produces and plays various instruments alongside co-producer jerod, while AG Club stalwart Saint Patrick pitches in with some keys.

As the track opens, listeners hear the comforting words of Baby Boy's aunt talking him through a moment of self-doubt, then he dives right in over snapping drums, warm bass, cool tones, and turntable cuts: 'My mother's mother taught me well, my father's father burn in hell / I carry both like can't you tell? Their burdens share me like a cell…' Throughout, Baby Boy beatifically explores the dualities of making one's way through the world, while always maintaining momentum. 'Running a race without a finish line / Show me your pace, or are we out of time?'

Baby Boy shared a note to accompany 'ST CHARLES':

'Too often, I feel like I'm running a marathon with no real end goal in sight. Like I'm trying to build a life for myself with tools that were made for a different purpose. I'm constantly reminded that life is hard. Life is suffering. We all go through growing pains, but the world won't stop spinning for you. In spite of that, do everything you want to do. Do it all. Despite the doubts. Despite what others say. The people you love. The people you hate. It doesn't matter. If whatever you're doing or making is good enough for you, it'll be good enough for the world.

'Keep running.'

Directed by Baby Boy and AG Club's longtime collaborator Manny Madrigal, the 'ST CHARLES' music video is as inviting as the song itself. Baby Boy sings and raps in the foreground flanked by drums and bass, while behind him is a diorama-like domestic scene featuring a rotating cast of characters who loop through the space. Some seem frustrated, others excited. A couple argues, while a group of girlfriends celebrate with cake. A naked guy walks through without a care in the world; masked men arrive with duffle bags. The whole thing feels hand-cut and collaged — several slices of life stacked on top of one another, a little chaotic, a little charmed.

https://agclub.lnk.to/StCharlesOfficial

Baby Boy's new project follows AG Club's summer 2025 single

which found them raising a toast to the good life over a breezy track that also featured in the 'New Balance 1000 for JD Sports' campaign. Before that came the group's beloved 2024 mixtape BRODIE WORLD, a whimsical and electric body of work praised by Stereogum for its 'day-glo, reckless, youthful charm' and dubbed a 'tremendous experiment in having fun' by Alternative Press.

Since emerging in 2019, AG Club has steadily developed one of hip-hop's most unpredictable and expansive catalogs, earning acclaim from Billboard, NYLON, HYPEBEAST, UPROXX, and more while appearing at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Camp Flog Gnaw, Austin City Limits, and the X Games. Through it all, Jody and Baby Boy gave shape to a distinct world — one built on experimentation, cultural fluency, and radical emotional honesty.

Baby Boy, BUCK* Tracklist

1. '01NTR0/CHLOE'

2. 'AVOIDANCE'

3. 'ST CHARLES'

4. 'SUM1ELSE.mp3'

5. 'BUCK (interlude)'

6. 'RUMBLE'

7. 'BONES'

8. 'CAMERON''

Follow Baby Boy

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Follow AG Club

TikTok | Instagram | X | YouTube | Website

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